A China-developed COVID-19 vaccine is conducting clinical trial in Philippines

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Philippines is currently conducting, along with other countries including Indonesia, Kenya, and Mexico, a Phase III clinical trial of Recombinant COVID-19 Vaccine (Sf9 cells) produced by WestVac Biopharma Co., LTD and National Key Laboratory of Biotherapy, West China Hospital of Sichuan University from China. So far, more than 10,000 subjects worldwide have received the vaccine.

This clinical study and sites were approved by the Philippines Food and Drug Administration (PFDA) to conduct this clinical trial on June 28, 2021. (CTR Number: 2021-CT0616; ClinicalTrials Number: NCT04904471)

According to the Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK) website, the Recombinant COVID-19 Vaccine (Sf9 cells) produced by WestVac Biopharma Co., LTD also had obtained approval from Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) and is undergoing clinical trials. Subjects are being recruited to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of this vaccine. This is the first clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by a Chinese research institute and conducted in Japan.

