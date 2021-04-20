China Dongxiang Announces Operational Results for Q4 and Twelve Months of FY2020/21

The Retail Performance for the Overall Platform Registered a Mid-Sixties Growth yoy in Q4

Same-Store-Sales Grew by High-Single-Digit yoy in Q4

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 20 April 2021 - The leading international sportswear brand enterprise in the PRC, China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. ("China Dongxiang" or "the Company", together with its subsidiaries, "the Group", HKEx stock code: 3818) announces the operational data for the three months ended 31 March 2021 (''FY2020/21 Q4'') and the twelve months ended 31 March 2021 (''Twelve Months of FY2020/21'').

For the FY2020/21 Q4, the retail performance of Kappa stores (excluding Kappa kids' apparel business) for the overall platform registered a mid-sixties growth on a year-on-year basis, of which the offline business recorded a low-seventies growth, while the e-commerce business recorded a high-thirties growth. The retail performance of the overall platform for the Twelve Months of FY2020/21 registered a mid-teens growth on a year-on-year basis, of which the offline business recorded a low-teens growth, while the e-commerce business recorded a low-thirties growth.

As for the same-store-sales ("SSS"), for the FY2020/21 Q4, in respect of Kappa stores (excluding Kappa kids' apparel business) which have been in operation since the beginning of the same quarter the previous year, the SSS for the overall platform registered a high-single-digit growth on a year-on-year basis. Among them, the offline business recorded a mid-single-digit growth, while the e-commerce business recorded a high-thirties growth. The SSS for the overall platform for the Twelve Months of FY2020/21 registered mid-teens growth on a year-on-year basis, of which the offline business recorded a mid-to-low single-digit decrease, while the e-commerce business recorded a low-thirties growth.







For the Q4 ended 31 March 2021, the number of retail stores of the Group under the Kappa brand was 1,170 (excluding Kappa kids' apparel business), representing a net increase of 41 as compared with that as at 31 March 2020 (''the end of FY2019/20'').

About China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 3818)

China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. is a leading international sportswear brand enterprise in China which has been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 10 October 2007. The Group is primarily engaged in the design, development, marketing and wholesale of branded sportswear in China. Currently, China Dongxiang owns all rights to the internationally renowned Kappa brand in Mainland China and Macau. Since April 2008, the Group became the owner of the brand PHENIX. PHENIX is a well-known skiing brand in the international market.