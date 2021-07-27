China Dynamics Changes Name to Ev Dynamics

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 27 July 2021 - China Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", Stock Code: 476, together with its subsidiaries, collectively "China Dynamics" or the "Group"), which provides new energy vehicles and technology integrated solutions, has changed the name of the Company from "China Dynamics (Holdings) Limited" to "Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited" and the secondary name of the Company in Chinese from "中國動力(控股)有限公司" to "科軒動力(控股)有限公司" to better reflect the current status of the Group's business development and its direction of future development.

Mr. Miguel Valldecabres Polop, CEO of Ev Dynamics , said, "The Group is to globalise its electric vehicles to world markets, including and not limited to Mainland China, Hong Kong, Asia Pacific and South America. Through the dynamic environment of pure electric vehicle development, it is also the Group's aim to become an environmentally friendly enterprise. We believe that the new name can provide the Company with a more appropriate corporate image and identity which will benefit the Group's business development."

The stock short name of the Company for trading in the shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be changed from "CH DYNAMICS" to "EV DYNAMICS" in English and from "中國動力控股" to "科軒動力控股" in Chinese with effect from 27 July 2021.

About Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 476)

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited is a pioneer and a prominent player in China's new energy commercial vehicles market, as well as a whole-vehicle manufacturer of specialty passenger vehicles and new energy passenger vehicles. It is an integrated driving and logistics solutions provider with a solid technological foundation in diverse areas including new energy platform power system and its key components. The Group has production base in Chongqing and it has developed its sales network in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Asia Pacific and South America.





