"To China, Empower Your Shared Future" the 2nd Round of CIIE Medtech Roadshow Open for Application Now

SHANGHAI, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "To China, Empower Your Shared Future" the 2nd CIIE Innovation Incubation Area - one of the most distinguished medtech trade show in China has been officially launched since March, 2022. On the China International Import Expo (CIIE) platform, CIIE Innovation Incubation Area in Medical Equipment&Healthcare Products Zone will offer medtech start-ups and enterprises around the world a sparkling spot of medtech innovation full of opportunities. BD Greater China, as one of the leading members in Advisory Council, along with other top MNCs in medtech industry are in full support of CIIE Innovation Incubation Area in Medical Equipment&Healthcare Products to fertilize future prosperity in China's medtech innovation.

China's medical device industry has entered a new phase of high-speed growth. According to recent data, China has developed into the second largest medical device market in the world, with the size up to 122bn USD and of the fastest growth rate with 20% CAGR. Meanwhile, China has carried out favorable policies accelerating innovative medical device products' registration and launch especially under 5 categories, including diagnostic testing equipment, treatment, monitoring and life support equipment, implantable device, advanced pharmaceutical equipment, rehabilitation aid and equipment. A total of 125 Innovative Medical Device Products were approved for registration under fast channels.

On top of that, China International Import Expo (CIIE) provides a world-class influential platform appeals to global wide attention. In the past few years, CIIE on average attracted over 2,900 enterprises across 127 countries and regions annually, with a cumulative turnover of 70.72bn USD. In 2021, the Medical Equipment&Healthcare Products Zone was launched for the first time with outstanding outcomes, 29 medical innovative enterprises from USA, Germany, Switzerland, Korea, France, Italy, Israel and Singapore participating, with 16 cutting-edge products getting to the final round and 6 projects with contracts signed.

In 2022, the CIIE Medical Equipment&Healthcare Products Zone will continue to attract global participation with greater influence. Compared with last year's success, in this year the CIIE Innovation Incubation Area will bring you into a sparkling spot of C-Level Advisory Council, members of which are mainly from leading MNCs and they will also inject professional advices into these innovative enterprises. Furthermore, the platform aims to advance an innovation eco-system, with favorable policies offer fast channels to accelerate registration and launch in China.

The 1st round of roadshow initiated from late March till now has already attracted world-class innovative projects from the US, Germany, Switzerland, Korea, etc. Firechats between innovators around the world and panel members fueled with sparkling ideas, high expectation for China's fast-growing market, and great investment and substantial research & development fundings injected into the market in near future.

CIIE Innovation Incubation project is looking forward to participation from around the world and welcome to join CIIE MedTech Roadshow. The application for 2nd round roadshow opens NOW and do not hesitate to join.

Deadline for Submission of 2nd round Roadshow

June 25, 2022

Roadshow Date

June 29-30,2022

Submission Channel

ronnie@mednovation.cn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mednovation-hub