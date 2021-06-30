China Fordoo Won the First Ever "ESG Achievement Awards 2020 - Special ESG Awards - The ESG Rising Star"

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 June 2021 - China Fordoo Holdings Limited ("Fordoo " or the "Company"; together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 2399.HK) is pleased to announce that Fordoo won the "ESG Achievement Awards 2020 - Special ESG Awards - The ESG Rising Star" on 29 June from The Institute of ESG and Benchmark (IESGB) with the outstanding awareness of environmental protection and social responsibilities, which fully affirmed that the Group's contribution in sustainable development is highly recognized by the industry.

The first of "ESG Achievement Awards 2020", which founded by IESGB, and with the support from Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited as Honoary Supporting Organization, through professional judgement in comprehensive evaluation of the fields in sustainability strategy, corporate governance, social, environment and overall disclosure and communication. It aims to vote and recognize the companies which have outstanding practices in sustainable development. This award has no doubt of recognitions. The award-winning companies included the listed companies such as Henderson Land Development Company Limited, New World Development Limited, Sino Group and etc.

The "ESG Achievement Awards 2020" presentation ceremony held in the conference hall of Hong Kong Productivity Council. Mr. Peng Zuncheng, the Executive Director of the Group attended the presentation ceremony and awarded by Ms. Ashley P W KHOO, Board of Director CFA Society Hong Kong and Mr. Chow Kin Hung, Nelson, Chairman of Hong Kong Investment Funds Association. The award is recognition of the continuously response in motivating ESG achievement of the Group, affirming the Group's brand and strength.

China Fordoo Holdings Limited Management, said, "The ESG Rising Star affirms Fordoo's efforts and achievements in building sustainable development, which will help the Group to build up the eco-friendly image and attract more business opportunities. Fordoo, adhere to the diversification and sustainable development business since listed, enters vehicle and other transportations market in March 2021, which help the Group becomes the unique supplier of integrated services. Through integrating the industrial model and diversified global and regional development, the Group provides a series of comprehensively optimized online and offline supporting services to consumers and related agencies. Additionally, the business model of the Group is highly matching with the policy and development strategy of regions to build the world's leading and the outstanding basis of transportations industry in order to seize new opportunities in the global vehicle consumer market. For the future, the Group will put the largest effort to merge business into ESG development and build up sustainable society with further formulating a sustainable development strategy.

