China HGS Announces First Nine Months of Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

HANZHONG, China, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) ("China HGS" or the "Company"), a leading regional real estate developer headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, China, announced its interim financial results for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 ended June 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights

Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were approximately $31.8 million , representing an increase of 944.6% from approximately $3.0 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2020 due to more gross floor area sold during the current quarter.

, representing an increase of 944.6% from approximately in the same quarter of fiscal 2020 due to more gross floor area sold during the current quarter. Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled approximately $3.6 million , significantly increased from net loss of approximately $2.6 million in the same period of last year.

, significantly increased from net loss of approximately in the same period of last year. Basic and diluted net income per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 increased to $0.14 , compared to net loss per share of $0.11 for the same quarter of the last year.

First Nine Months of Fiscal 2021 Highlights

Total revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 were approximately $52.9 million , representing an increase of 630.0% from approximately $7.2 million in the same period of fiscal 2020.

, representing an increase of 630.0% from approximately in the same period of fiscal 2020. Net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 totaled approximately $6.1 million , significantly increased from net loss of approximately $3.5 million in the same period of last year.

, significantly increased from net loss of approximately in the same period of last year. Basic and diluted net income per share for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 increased to $0.26 , compared to net loss per share of $0.15 for the same period of the last year.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to change. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of China HGS Real Estate Inc., which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ. These factors include but are not limited to: the uncertain market for the Company's business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of real estate business; and other risks related to the Company's business and risks related to operating in China. Please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, for specific details on risk factors. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update its forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

About China HGS Real Estate, Inc.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH), founded in 1995 and headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, is a leading real estate developer in the region and holds the national grade I real estate qualification. The Company focuses on the development of high-rise, sub-high-rise residential buildings and multi-building apartment complexes in China's Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities and counties with rapidly growing populations driven by increased urbanization. The Company provides affordable housing with popular and modern designs to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups. The Company's development activity spans a range of services, including land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. For further information about China HGS, please go to www.chinahgs.com.

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





June 30,

September 30,





2021

2020

ASSETS



(Unaudited)







Cash

$ 324,497

$ 457,699

Restricted cash



3,382,086



3,409,837

Contract assets



12,645,871



14,255,328

Real estate property development completed



92,799,351



94,671,258

Other assets



9,250,111



8,132,555

Property, plant and equipment, net



563,086



571,330

Security deposits



1,951,204



1,855,506

Real estate property under development



263,416,787



227,741,017

Due from local governments for real estate property development completed



3,017,624



2,869,623

















Total assets

$ 387,350,617

$ 353,964,153

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Construction loans

$ 119,391,636

$ 109,937,408

Accounts payable



20,128,624



25,415,352

Other payables



4,659,605



4,028,048

Construction deposits



3,338,078



3,202,730

Contract liabilities



2,082,108



1,847,685

Customer deposits



22,814,868



19,405,528

Accrued expenses



1,879,321



1,920,370

Taxes payable



22,982,722



19,881,211

Total liabilities



197,276,962



185,638,332

















Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 25,617,807 and 22,525,693 shares issued and outstanding June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively



25,617



22,525

Additional paid-in capital



136,522,128



129,930,330

Statutory surplus



10,458,395



10,458,395

Retained earnings



41,095,539



34,954,061

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



1,971,976



(7,039,490)

Total stockholders' equity



190,073,655



168,325,821

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 387,350,617

$ 353,964,153



CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)





Three months ended June 30,



Nine months ended June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020 Real estate sales

$ 31,824,097



$ 3,046,430



$ 52,857,471



$ 7,240,503 Less: Sales tax



(197,537)





(29,222)





(336,241)





(95,503) Impairment losses on real estate property development completed



-





(2,703,031)





-





(2,703,031) Cost of real estate sales



(25,296,688)





(1,728,217)





(41,624,594)





(4,900,210) Gross profit



6,329,872





(1,414,040)





10,896,636





(458,241) Operating expenses





























Selling and distribution expenses



81,002





77,404





177,168





477,962 General and administrative expenses



1,411,151





973,318





2,260,410





2,381,572 Total operating expenses



1,492,153





1,050,722





2,437,578





2,859,534 Operating income (loss)



4,837,719





(2,464,762)





8,459,058





(3,317,775) Interest income (expense), net



2,857





(16,171)





6,394





(49,010) Other expense



(1,354)





(58,380)





(273,782)





(155,109) Income (loss) before income taxes



4,839,223





(2,539,313)





8,191,671





(3,521,894) Provision (benefit) for income taxes



1,210,569





35,860





2,050,193





(65,319) Net income (loss)



3,628,654





(2,575,173)





6,141,478





(3,456,575) Other comprehensive income (loss)





























Foreign currency translation adjustment



2,757,738





363,273





9,011,466





1,920,990 Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 6,386,392



$ (2,211,900)



$ 15,152,944



$ (1,535,585) Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share





























Basic and diluted

$ 0.14



$ (0.11)



$ 0.26



$ (0.15) Weighted average common shares outstanding





























Basic and diluted



25,102,455





22,525,693





23,378,298





22,525,693

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited)





Common Stock

Additional

Statutory

Retained

Accumulated

Other Comprehensive







Shares

Amount

Paid-in Capital

Surplus

Earnings

Income (loss)

Total Balance at September 30, 2019



22,525,693

$ 22,525

$ 129,930,330

$ 10,360,251

$ 34,070,767

$ (15,683,723)

$ 158,700150 Net (loss) for the period



-



-



-



-



(257,381)



-



(257,381) Foreign currency translation adjustments



-



-



-



-



-



4,380,862



4,380,862 Balance at December 31, 2019



22,525,693



22,525



129,930,330



10,360,251



33,189,365



(11,302,861



162,823,631 Net (loss) for the period



-



-



-



-



(624,021)



-



(624,021) Foreign currency translation adjustments



-



-



-



-



-



(2,823,145



(2,823,145 Balance at June 30,2020



22,525,693



22,525



129,930,330



10,360,251



33,189,365



(14,126,006)



159,376,465 Net (loss) for the period



-



-



-



-



(2,575,173)



-



(2,575,173) Foreign currency translation adjustments



-



-



-



-



-



363,273



363,273 Balance at June 30, 2020



22,525,693

$ 22,525

$ 129,930,330

$ 10,360,251

$ 30,614,365

$ (13,762,733)

$ 157,164,565























































































Balance at September 30, 2020



22,525,693

$ 22,525

$ 129,930,330

$ 10,458,395

$ 34,954,061

$ (7,039,490)

$ 168,325,821 Net income for the period



-



-



-



-



291,587



-



291,587 Foreign currency translation adjustments



-



-



-



-



-



6,991,159



6,991,159 Balance at December 31, 2020



22,525,693



22,525



129,930,330

$ 10,458,395



35,245,648



(48,331)



175,608,567 Net income for the period



-



-



-



-



2,221,237



-



2,221,237 Foreign currency translation adjustments



-



-



-



-



-



(737,431)



(737,431) Balance at June 30,2021



22,525,693



22,525



129,930,330



10,458,395



37,466,885



(785,762)



177,092,373 Issuance of stock for settlement of accounts

payable



3,092,114



3,092



6,591,798



-



-



-



6,594,890 Net income for the period



-



-



-



-



3,628,654



-



3,628,654 Foreign currency translation adjustments



-



-



-



-



-



2,757,738



2,757,738 Balance at June 30, 2021



25,617,807

$ 22,525

$ 136,522,128

$ 10,458,395

$ 41,095,539

$ 1,971,976

$ 190,073,655

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.