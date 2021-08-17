China HGS Announces First Nine Months of Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

HANZHONG, China, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) ("China HGS" or the "Company"), a leading regional real estate developer headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, China, announced its interim financial results for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 ended June 30, 2021.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights
- Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were approximately $31.8 million, representing an increase of 944.6% from approximately $3.0 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2020 due to more gross floor area sold during the current quarter.
- Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled approximately $3.6 million, significantly increased from net loss of approximately $2.6 million in the same period of last year.
- Basic and diluted net income per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 increased to $0.14, compared to net loss per share of $0.11 for the same quarter of the last year.
First Nine Months of Fiscal 2021 Highlights
- Total revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 were approximately $52.9 million, representing an increase of 630.0% from approximately $7.2 million in the same period of fiscal 2020.
- Net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 totaled approximately $6.1 million, significantly increased from net loss of approximately $3.5 million in the same period of last year.
- Basic and diluted net income per share for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 increased to $0.26, compared to net loss per share of $0.15 for the same period of the last year.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to change. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of China HGS Real Estate Inc., which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ. These factors include but are not limited to: the uncertain market for the Company's business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of real estate business; and other risks related to the Company's business and risks related to operating in China. Please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, for specific details on risk factors. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update its forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.
About China HGS Real Estate, Inc.
China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH), founded in 1995 and headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, is a leading real estate developer in the region and holds the national grade I real estate qualification. The Company focuses on the development of high-rise, sub-high-rise residential buildings and multi-building apartment complexes in China's Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities and counties with rapidly growing populations driven by increased urbanization. The Company provides affordable housing with popular and modern designs to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups. The Company's development activity spans a range of services, including land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. For further information about China HGS, please go to www.chinahgs.com.
CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
June 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
Cash
$
324,497
$
457,699
Restricted cash
3,382,086
3,409,837
Contract assets
12,645,871
14,255,328
Real estate property development completed
92,799,351
94,671,258
Other assets
9,250,111
8,132,555
Property, plant and equipment, net
563,086
571,330
Security deposits
1,951,204
1,855,506
Real estate property under development
263,416,787
227,741,017
Due from local governments for real estate property development completed
3,017,624
2,869,623
Total assets
$
387,350,617
$
353,964,153
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Construction loans
$
119,391,636
$
109,937,408
Accounts payable
20,128,624
25,415,352
Other payables
4,659,605
4,028,048
Construction deposits
3,338,078
3,202,730
Contract liabilities
2,082,108
1,847,685
Customer deposits
22,814,868
19,405,528
Accrued expenses
1,879,321
1,920,370
Taxes payable
22,982,722
19,881,211
Total liabilities
197,276,962
185,638,332
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 25,617,807 and 22,525,693
shares issued and outstanding June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively
25,617
22,525
Additional paid-in capital
136,522,128
129,930,330
Statutory surplus
10,458,395
10,458,395
Retained earnings
41,095,539
34,954,061
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
1,971,976
(7,039,490)
Total stockholders' equity
190,073,655
168,325,821
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
387,350,617
$
353,964,153
CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
Nine months ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Real estate sales
$
31,824,097
$
3,046,430
$
52,857,471
$
7,240,503
Less: Sales tax
(197,537)
(29,222)
(336,241)
(95,503)
Impairment losses on real estate property development completed
-
(2,703,031)
-
(2,703,031)
Cost of real estate sales
(25,296,688)
(1,728,217)
(41,624,594)
(4,900,210)
Gross profit
6,329,872
(1,414,040)
10,896,636
(458,241)
Operating expenses
Selling and distribution expenses
81,002
77,404
177,168
477,962
General and administrative expenses
1,411,151
973,318
2,260,410
2,381,572
Total operating expenses
1,492,153
1,050,722
2,437,578
2,859,534
Operating income (loss)
4,837,719
(2,464,762)
8,459,058
(3,317,775)
Interest income (expense), net
2,857
(16,171)
6,394
(49,010)
Other expense
(1,354)
(58,380)
(273,782)
(155,109)
Income (loss) before income taxes
4,839,223
(2,539,313)
8,191,671
(3,521,894)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
1,210,569
35,860
2,050,193
(65,319)
Net income (loss)
3,628,654
(2,575,173)
6,141,478
(3,456,575)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
2,757,738
363,273
9,011,466
1,920,990
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
6,386,392
$
(2,211,900)
$
15,152,944
$
(1,535,585)
Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share
Basic and diluted
$
0.14
$
(0.11)
$
0.26
$
(0.15)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
25,102,455
22,525,693
23,378,298
22,525,693
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(Unaudited)
Common Stock
Additional
Statutory
Retained
Accumulated
Comprehensive
Shares
Amount
Paid-in Capital
Surplus
Earnings
Income (loss)
Total
Balance at September 30, 2019
22,525,693
$
22,525
$
129,930,330
$
10,360,251
$
34,070,767
$
(15,683,723)
$
158,700150
Net (loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
(257,381)
-
(257,381)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
4,380,862
4,380,862
Balance at December 31, 2019
22,525,693
22,525
129,930,330
10,360,251
33,189,365
(11,302,861
162,823,631
Net (loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
(624,021)
-
(624,021)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
(2,823,145
(2,823,145
Balance at June 30,2020
22,525,693
22,525
129,930,330
10,360,251
33,189,365
(14,126,006)
159,376,465
Net (loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
(2,575,173)
-
(2,575,173)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
363,273
363,273
Balance at June 30, 2020
22,525,693
$
22,525
$
129,930,330
$
10,360,251
$
30,614,365
$
(13,762,733)
$
157,164,565
Balance at September 30, 2020
22,525,693
$
22,525
$
129,930,330
$
10,458,395
$
34,954,061
$
(7,039,490)
$
168,325,821
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
291,587
-
291,587
Foreign currency translation adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
6,991,159
6,991,159
Balance at December 31, 2020
22,525,693
22,525
129,930,330
$
10,458,395
35,245,648
(48,331)
175,608,567
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
2,221,237
-
2,221,237
Foreign currency translation adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
(737,431)
(737,431)
Balance at June 30,2021
22,525,693
22,525
129,930,330
10,458,395
37,466,885
(785,762)
177,092,373
Issuance of stock for settlement of accounts
3,092,114
3,092
6,591,798
-
-
-
6,594,890
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
3,628,654
-
3,628,654
Foreign currency translation adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
2,757,738
2,757,738
Balance at June 30, 2021
25,617,807
$
22,525
$
136,522,128
$
10,458,395
$
41,095,539
$
1,971,976
$
190,073,655
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Nine months ended June 30,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$
6,141,478
$
(3,456,575)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Deferred tax provision (benefit)
-
(266,319)
Depreciation
37,342
56,366
Impairment losses on real estate property development completed
-
2,703,031
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Contract assets
2,321,807
12,600,352
Real estate property development completed
6,688,702
(7,549,755)
Real estate property under development
(19,949,297)
(4,393,458)
Other current assets
(691,310)
(1,170,228)
Security deposit
4,761,043
Accounts payables
61,717
(657,012)
Other payables
419,675
150,939
Contract liabilities
137,771
(139,990)
Customer deposits
2,385,004
1,785,335
Construction deposits
(29,542)
(426)
Accrued expenses
(631,420)
Taxes payables
2,224,269
(1,979,971)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(252,384)
1,811,912
Cash flow from financing activities
Repayments of construction loans
-
(2,405,349)
Net cash (used in) financing activities
-
(2,405,349)
Effect of changes of foreign exchange rate on cash and restricted cash
91,431
184,993
Net (decrease) in cash and restricted cash
(160,953)
(408,444)
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period
3,867,536
4,202,117
Cash and restricted cash, end of period
$
3,706,583
$
3,793,673
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Interest paid
$
2,014,791
$
5,142,658
Income taxes paid
$
265,149
$
504,064
Reconciliation to amounts on condensed consolidated balance sheets:
Cash
$
324,497
$
516,272
Restricted
3,382,086
3,277,401
Total cash and restricted cash
$
3,706,583
$
3,793,673
Cash, beginning of period
$
457,699
$
263,139
Restricted, beginning of period
3,409,837
3,938,978
Total cash and restricted cash, beginning of period
$
3,867,536
$
4,202,117
Non-cash financing activities:
Reclassification of interest payable to construction loan
$
3,269,932
$
-
Real estate sales for settlements in real estate property under development
$
(14,503,991)
$
-
Issuance of stock for settlement of accounts payable
$
6,594,890
$
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.