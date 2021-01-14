China HGS Reports Full Year Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2020

HANZHONG, China, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- January 13, China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) ("China HGS" or the "Company"), a leading regional real estate developer headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, China, today filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2020 ended September 30, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. An electronic copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K can be accessed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Highlights for the Fiscal 2020

Total revenues for the fiscal 2020 were approximately $13.0 million , a decrease of approximately 67.5% from approximately $40.0 million in fiscal 2019.

, a decrease of approximately 67.5% from approximately in fiscal 2019. Net income for the fiscal 2020 totaled approximately $1.0 million , a decrease of approximately 73.5% from the net income of approximately $3.7 million in fiscal 2019.

, a decrease of approximately 73.5% from the net income of approximately in fiscal 2019. Basic and diluted net earnings per share attributable to shareholders for the fiscal 2020 were $0.04 , compared to $0.16 for the fiscal 2019.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to change. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of China HGS Real Estate Inc., which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ. These factors include but are not limited to: the uncertain market for the Company's business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of real estate business; and other risks related to the Company's business and risks related to operating in China. Please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, for specific details on risk factors. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update its forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

About China HGS Real Estate, Inc.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH), founded in 1995 and headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, is a leading real estate developer in the region and holds the national grade I real estate qualification. The Company focuses on the development of high-rise, sub-high-rise residential buildings and multi-building apartment complexes in China's Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities and counties with rapidly growing populations driven by increased urbanization. The Company provides affordable housing with popular and modern designs to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups. The Company's development activity spans a range of services, including land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. For further information about China HGS, please go to www.chinahgs.com.

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





September 30,



September 30,





2020



2019

ASSETS















Cash

$ 457,699



$ 263,139

Restricted cash



3,409,837





3,938,978

Contract assets



14,255,328





12,668,925

Real estate property development completed



94,671,258





101,933,030

Other assets



8,132,555





2,031,937

Property, plant and equipment, net



571,330





614,008

Security deposits



1,855,506





7,972,117

Real estate property under development



227,741,017





215,745,225

Due from local government for real estate property development completed



2,869,623





2,725,854



















Total Assets

$ 353,964,153



$ 347,893,213



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Construction loans

$ 109,937,408



$ 106,797,436

Accounts payables



25,415,352





27,368,510

Other payables



4,028,048





5,289,176

Construction deposits



3,202,730





3,042,273

Contract liabilities



1,847,685





1,907,828

Customer deposits



19,405,528





17,183,264

Shareholder loans



-





2,129,114

Accrued expenses



1,920,370





3,585,644

Taxes payable



19,881,211





21,889,818

Total liabilities



185,638,332





189,193,063



















Commitments and Contingencies















Stockholders' equity















Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 22,525,000* shares issued and outstanding September 30, 2020 and 2019



22,525





22,525

Additional paid-in capital*



129,930,330





129,930,330

Statutory surplus



10,458,395





10,360,251

Retained earnings



34,954,061





34,070,767

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(7,039,490)





(15,683,723)

Total stockholders' equity



168,325,821





158,700,150



















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 353,964,153



$ 347,893,213



CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 and 2019





2020



2019

Real estate sales

$ 12,979,227



$ 39,964,556

Less: Sales tax



193,719





389,406

Impairment losses on real estate property development completed



2,703,031





-

Cost of real estate sales



9,369,820





30,253,511

Gross profit



712,657





9,321,639

Operating expenses















Selling and distribution expenses



580,639





494,646

General and administrative expenses



2,324,057





2,661,578

Total operating expenses



2,904,696





3,156,224

Operating income



(2,192,039)





6,165,415

Interest expense, net



(65,535)





(131,270)

Other income (expense), net



4,080,945





(309,930

Income before income taxes



1,823,371





5,724,215

Provision for income taxes



841,933





2,022,043

Net income



981,438





3,702,172

Other comprehensive loss















Foreign currency translation adjustment



8,644,233





(6,679,858)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 9,625,671



$ (2,977,686)

Basic and diluted income per common share















Basic and diluted

$ 0.04



$ 0.16

Weighted average common shares outstanding















Basic and diluted*



22,525,000





22,525,000



CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019





Common Stock



Additional



Statutory



Retained



Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive











Shares*



Amount



Paid-in Capital



Surplus



Earnings



Loss



Total

Balance at September 30, 2018



22,525,000



$ 22,525



$ 129,930,330



$ 9,925,794



$ 30,803,052



$ (9,003,865)



$ 161,677,836

Appropriation of statutory reserve



























434,457





(434,457)













-

Net income for the year



































3,702,172













3,702,172

Foreign currency translation adjustments











































(6,679,858)





(6,679,858)

Balance at September 30, 2019



22,525,000



$ 22,525



$ 129,930,330



$ 10,360,251



$ 34,070,767



$ (15,683,723)



$ 158,700,150

Appropriation of statutory reserve



























-





-













-

Net income for the year



































981,438













981,438

Appropriation of statutory reserve



























98,144





(98,144)













-

Foreign currency translation adjustments











































8,644,233





8,644,233

Balance at September 30, 2020





























































22,525,000



$ 22,525



$ 129,930,330



$ 10,458,395



$ 34,954,061



$ (7,039,490)



$ 168,325,821



CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 and 2019