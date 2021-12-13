China Huadian Corporation Releases Promotional Film -- The Magic Gift

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Huadian Corporation recently released a new promotional film, entitled The Magic Gift.

The Magic Gift

During the epidemic, a young Vietnamese girl, missing her father whom she hadn't seen for days, dials his phone and asks why the castle isn't glowing. Her father says he is working at the power plant to generate power to create a "magic gift" - a shiny castle - for his daughter.

China Huadian Engineering creates jobs and promotes modernization in Vietnam, sowing the seeds of friendship in the hearts of children throughout the country.