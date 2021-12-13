China Huadian releases Planting Coral in Bali promotional video

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Huadian Corporation has recently released a promotional video entitled Planting Coral in Bali.

Coral is of great importance to the marine environment. China Huadian Engineering built its Bali power station along the seacoast and transplanted 500 artificially bred coral seedlings to damaged natural reefs in an action to restore coral reefs, demonstrating the initiative of Chinese companies to assume social responsibility no matter where on the planet they may be operating, and to proactively respond to the global environmental crisis.