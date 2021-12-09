China Huadian releases the Sea of Camaraderie promotional video

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Huadian Corporation has recently released a promotional video entitled Sea of Camaraderie.

The body of water connecting China, Vietnam and Indonesia represents a sea of friendship and embodies the deep affection among all the countries. As part of the globalization process that delivers green power to the world, China Huadian has not only brought employment opportunities to local populations but has also grown with them as they share a common destiny.

China Huadian Engineering has made remarkable achievements in Southeast Asian countries targeted by the Belt and Road Initiative, creating a large number of jobs and huge economic value. Their power plants in Vietnam and Indonesia both follow strict environmental standards and are friendly to the sea and the sky.