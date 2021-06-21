China Industrial Bank and 4Paradigm start AI platform acceleration mode Millisecond credit card transaction anti-fraud system is online

BEIJING, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, based on the low-threshold, automated AI platform created by 4Paradigm specialized for Industrial Bank, the Industrial Bank Credit Card Center launched a millisecond-level intelligent transaction anti-fraud system, has realized the automatic, intelligent and precise identification and control of credit card fraud risks, and provided credit card users with the most secure and reliable intelligent payment experience and protection.

In recent years, under the guidance of the "Science and Technology Revitalize" strategy, Industrial Bank has continued to increase investment in science and technology, combined emerging technologies such as AI with business development, promoted the transformation of business models, and continuously adopted risk management and control, precision marketing, and investment and financial management. Explore and practice business scenarios such as compliance and internal control, and comprehensively improve the level of intelligence and service quality of the banking business.

This time, the intelligent transaction anti-fraud system completed by 4Paradigm in the cooperation with Industrial Bank mainly relies on the full life cycle capabilities of 4Paradigm "Sage" platform, which can achieve milliseconds of security for credit cards of customers in a severe fraud risk environment. Level evaluation, thereby avoiding potential fraud risks, greatly improving the accuracy and processing efficiency of credit card center risk prediction, and realizing high-performance real-time fraudulent transaction detection.

At present, based on the combination of the machine learning model of the AI platform and the risk control rule engine, the Industrial Bank Credit Card Center takes only 20ms to process a single transaction, and 99.9% of the transactions can be completed within 50ms, which is accurate under the same recall rate. The rate can be increased by more than 5 times. In addition, 4Paradigm AI platform self-learning system can automatically perform model tuning, automatically optimize the results of the production system model on a monthly basis, and continue to improve the timeliness and effectiveness of the model.

In the future, the two parties will continue to use the AI platform advantages of 4Paradigm "Prophet Sage" platform, such as low threshold, full process, automation, and low TCO, to help the Industrial Bank credit card center to complete all aspects of risk, compliance, operation, and marketing. Intelligent upgrading, the layout of AI applications covering multiple core business scenarios, improving bank customer satisfaction and accelerating the growth of operating efficiency.

