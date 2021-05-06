China Jo-Jo Drugstores Hosts Reception for Provincial Government Officials

HANGZHOU, China, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or "the Company"), a leading online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and healthcare provider in China, today announced that the Company hosted a reception on April 26, 2021 for provincial government officials including Ms. Huili Qi, deputy director of Shaanxi Medical Products Administration ("SMPA"), Mr. Yangyi Zhan, head of SMPA's Circulation and Development Department, Mr. Zhiliang Su, deputy director of Zhejiang Medical Products Administration ("ZMPA"), and Ms. Wang Bei, deputy head of ZMPA's Medical Products Circulation Department.

After visiting stores in person and learning about the project of smart medicine machines, the government officials thought highly of the Company's achievements in bringing health benefits to people and making their lives more convenient. The smart medicine machines make it easier for people to purchase drugs and ensure that the quality of the drugs meets the requirements of Good Supply Practice ("GSP"). To date, the Company has set up smart medicine machines in 6 stores to provide 24-hour service to meet customers' needs for self-service drug purchase as well as online-to-offline drug purchase and delivery at night.

In addition, the Company has taken on the project of delivering drugs to people living in the mountains and on the islands in Zhejiang Province since May 2019. Up to now, the Company has completed the construction of 40 demonstration convenience service stations, covering 6 districts, counties and cities. By improving the connection mechanism and innovating the mode of setting up service stations, the Company continues to timely provide high-quality drugs to people at tourist attractions, mountainous areas, and islands.

Mr. Lei Liu, Chairman and CEO of Jo-Jo Drugstores, commented, "We are always quick in responding to the government's initiatives to improve people's livelihood, including undertaking the task of providing long-term prescriptions for chronic diseases, participating in future community construction, and launching an internet platform for medical consultation. We have been taking on our responsibility in a professional way and making contributions to the development of the project of "Healthy China 2030." In the future, we will take more social responsibilities under the guidance and help of governments at all levels, satisfy residents' needs in various ways by leveraging our advantages as retail pharmacies, and strive to become people's 24-hour health management guardian."

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), is a leading online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and a provider of healthcare services in China. Jo-Jo Drugstores currently operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours. It is also a wholesale distributor of products similar to those carried in its pharmacies. For more information about the Company, please visit http://jiuzhou360.com . The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company's encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Company Contact:

Frank Zhao

Chief Financial Officer

+86-571-88077108

frank.zhao@jojodrugstores.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Tina Xiao

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

+1-917-609-0333

tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

Related Links :

http://jiuzhou360.com