China Jo-Jo Drugstores Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), a leading online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products, and healthcare provider in China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

Mr. Lei Liu, Chairman and CEO of Jo-Jo Drugstores, commented, "We are pleased to present our financial results for the fiscal year 2021. Our revenue and gross profit record $133.13 million and $29.24 million for the fiscal year 2021, up 13.5% and 14.6% compared to the fiscal year 2020. Revenue from retail drugstores, online pharmacy, and wholesale segments increased by 2.7%, 66.1% and 16.3%, respectively, demonstrating that we successfully executed our multifaceted growth strategy and strategic transformation."

Mr. Liu continued, "The project of 'Healthy China 2030' brings us new opportunities since it will advance the healthcare sector reforms and greatly enhance overall medical service quality and efficiency in China. To realize the potential of our business model in this trend, we enhanced various information and data systems, continued to develop the management system for patients with chronic diseases, upgraded our 'Medical + Medicine' business model, introduced digital services, developed 24-hour service stores, launched a new Office Automation system, and accelerated comprehensive budget management. We aim to build a strong foundation for sustainable growth and engage with consumers from various platforms. As a leading consumer brand in China with a diversified portfolio of essential healthcare businesses, we are confident that we are on the right track to deliver significant value to all of our investors."

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights





For the Year Ended March 31, ($ millions, except per share data)

2021

2020

% Change Revenue

133.13

117.33

13.5% Retail drugstores

76.10

74.08

2.7% Online pharmacy

22.48

13.54

66.1% Wholesale

34.55

29.71

16.3% Gross profit

29.24

25.53

14.6% Gross margin

22.0%

21.8%

0.2 pp* Loss from operations

(8.84)

(7.00)

-26.2% Net loss

(8.38)

(6.46)

-29.7% Loss per share

(0.20)

(0.18)

-11.1%

*Notes: pp represents percentage points

Revenue increased by 13.5% to $133.13 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 from $117.33 million for the prior fiscal year.

for the fiscal year ended from for the prior fiscal year. Gross profit increased by 14.6% to $29.24 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 from $25.53 million for the prior fiscal year.

for the fiscal year ended from for the prior fiscal year. Gross margin increased slightly by 0.2 percentage points to 22.0% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 from 21.8% for the prior fiscal year.

from 21.8% for the prior fiscal year. Net loss was $8.38 million , or $0.20 per basic and diluted share, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 , compared to net loss of $6.46 million , or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, for the prior fiscal year.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 increased by $15.80 million, or 13.5%, to $133.13 million from $117.33 million for the prior fiscal year. The increase in revenue was primarily due to the growth in retail drugstores business, online pharmacy and wholesale business.





For the Year Ended March 31,



2021

2020 ($ millions)

Revenue

Cost of

Goods

Gross

Margin

Revenue

Cost of

Goods

Gross

Margin Retail drugstores

76.10

53.09

30.2%

74.08

53.24

28.1% Online pharmacy

22.48

20.15

10.4%

13.54

12.11

10.6% Wholesale

34.55

30.65

11.3%

29.71

26.45

11.0% Total

133.13

103.89

22.0%

117.33

91.80

21.8%

Revenue from the retail drugstores business increased by $2.02 million, or 2.7%, to $76.10 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 from $74.08 million for the prior fiscal year. However, after removing the impact of exchange rate fluctuation, the actual retail drugstores sales decreased by 1.5%. The actual decrease in retail drugstore sales was primarily due to the negative effect on the overall economy from COVID-19 and the Company's strategic decision to cease selling certain low-profit margin products that are eligible for reimbursement by National Healthcare Security Administration since September 1, 2020.

Revenue from the online pharmacy business increased by $8.94 million, or 66.1%, to $22.48 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 from $13.54 million for the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily caused by an increase in the sales of prescription drugs via e-commerce platforms such as Tmall. In the past, prescription drugs cannot be sold online due to safety concern. After the nation lifted the ban order, online prescription drug sales became popular. As a result, the sale of prescription drugs was $8.24 million in the year ended March 31, 2021 as compared to $1.45 million in the year ended March 31, 2020. Additionally, the Company maintained a membership care program targeted at customers with chronic disease. The Company has closely interacted with its members via WeChat to provide healthcare knowledge, and to remind them to refill medicine. By implementing a personalized customer care program, the Company was able to promote its sales.

Revenue from the wholesale business increased by $4.84 million, or 16.3%, to $34.55 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 from $29.71 million for the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily accomplished by Company's ability to sell certain products, which were sold in large quantity at its retail stores, to other vendors at competitive prices.

Gross profit and gross margin

Total cost of goods sold increased by $12.09 million, or 13.2%, to $103.89 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 from $91.80 million for the prior fiscal year. Gross profit increased by $3.71 million, or 14.6%, to $29.24 million for fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 from $25.53 million for the prior fiscal year. Overall gross margin increased slightly by 0.2 percentage points to 22.0% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, from 21.8% for the prior fiscal year.

Gross margins for retail drugstores, online pharmacy and wholesale were 30.2%, 10.4%, and 11.3%, respectively, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, compared to gross margins for retail drugstores, online pharmacy and wholesale of 28.1%, 10.6%, and 11.0%, respectively, for the prior fiscal year.

Loss from operations

Selling and marketing expenses increased by $3.16 million, or 13.3%, to $26.95 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 from $23.79 million for the prior fiscal year. The increase in selling and marketing expenses was primarily due to increase in employee's salary and rent for office leases.

General and administrative expenses increased by 2.79 million, or 34.4%, to $10.90 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 from $8.11 million for the prior fiscal year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to the increase in stock-based compensation, offset by the decrease in bad debt expense. In December 2020, the Company issued a total of 3,790,000 shares of common stock and recorded stock-based compensation of approximately $3.9 million. In the year ended March 31, 2021, the Company recorded the reduction in the allowance for bad debts of $1.0 million as compared to increase in bad debt expense in of $0.1 million in fiscal year 2020.

The Company recorded an impairment of long-lived assets of $0.23 million and $0.63 million for the year ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. In the year ended March 31, 2021, the Company evaluated the forest land use rights and recorded an impairment of $0.23 million. In the year ended March 31, 2020, the Company evaluated the licenses of insurance applicable drugstores acquired in the past based on their discounted positive cash value.

Loss from operations was $8.84 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, compared to loss from operations of $7.00 million for the prior fiscal year. Operating margin was (6.6) % and (6.0)% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Net loss

Net loss was $8.38 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, compared to net loss of $6.46 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share for the prior fiscal year.

Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash of $22.05 million, compared to $16.18 million as of March 31, 2020. Net cash used in operating activities was $0.06 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, compared to $6.91 million for the prior fiscal year. Net cash used in investing activities was $2.00 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, compared to $4.84 million for the prior fiscal year. Net cash provided by financing activities was $3.08 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, compared to $19.01 million for the prior fiscal year.

CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





March 31,



March 31,





2021



2020

ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 22,045,628



$ 16,176,318

Restricted cash



12,627,016





14,806,288

Financial assets available for sale



91,472





157,159

Notes receivable



39,392





57,005

Trade accounts receivable



13,423,728





9,770,656

Inventories



16,972,965





12,247,004

Other receivables, net



5,051,960





5,069,442

Advances to suppliers



421,963





1,174,800

Other current assets



1,560,119





1,528,540

Total current assets



72,234,243





60,987,212



















PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net



6,549,035





7,633,740



















OTHER ASSETS















Long-term investment



3,981,986





2,544,451

Farmland assets



835,427





742,347

Long term deposits



1,546,764





1,456,384

Other noncurrent assets



856,391





1,046,763

Operating lease right-of-use assets



16,778,729





21,711,376

Intangible assets, net



3,528,056





3,393,960

Total other assets



27,527,353





30,895,281



















Total assets

$ 106,310,631



$ 99,516,233



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES















Short-term bank loan



762,270





1,410,130

Accounts payable, trade



29,895,830





21,559,494

Notes payable



25,663,633





26,605,971

Other payables



2,940,000





2,522,330

Other payables - related parties



445,305





490,218

Customer deposits



1,146,247





708,140

Taxes payable



197,733





119,247

Accrued liabilities



501,111





753,612

Long-term loan payable-current portion



2,557,634





2,287,742

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



788,171





981,090

Total current liabilities



64,897,934





57,437,974



















Long-term loan payable



1,892,269





4,115,958

Long term operating lease liabilities



15,118,083





19,049,575

Employee Deposits



-





70,507

Purchase option and warrants liability



-





64,090

Total liabilities



81,908,286





80,738,104



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Common stock; $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 41,751,790 and

32,936,786 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and March 31,

2020



41,752





32,937

Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; nil issued and

outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020



-





-

Additional paid-in capital



66,516,033





54,209,301

Statutory reserves



1,309,109





1,309,109

Accumulated deficit



(44,942,374)





(36,400,837)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



2,818,185





1,440,424

Total stockholders' equity



25,742,705





20,590,934

Noncontrolling interests



(1,340,360)





(1,812,805)

Total equity



24,402,345





18,778,129

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 106,310,631



$ 99,516,233



CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS





For the years ended

March 31,





2021



2020

REVENUES, NET

$ 133,134,633



$ 117,327,689



















COST OF GOODS SOLD



103,890,824





91,801,259



















GROSS PROFIT



29,243,809





25,526,430



















SELLING EXPENSES



26,954,914





23,793,603

GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES



10,897,629





8,108,377

IMPAIRMENT OF LONG-LIVED ASSETS



228,506





628,192

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES



38,081,049





32,530,172



















LOSS FROM OPERATIONS



(8,837,240)





(7,003,742)



















OTHER EXPENSE:















INTEREST INCOME



707,878





1,063,747

INTEREST EXPENSE



(455,187)





(698,518)

OTHER



176,519





(204,064)

CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF PURCHASE OPTION AND WARRANTS

LIABILITY



64,090





401,158



















LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(8,343,940)





(6,441,419)



















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



31,638





16,258



















NET LOSS



(8,375,578)





(6,457,677)



















LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST



(255,716)





(644,308)



















NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC.



(8,119,862)





(5,813,369)



















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS















FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION ADJUSTMENTS



1,377,761





(1,068,540)



















COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



(6,997,817)





(7,526,217)



















WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES:















Basic



40,780,762





32,816,567

Diluted



40,780,762





32,816,567



















LOSS PER SHARES:















Basic

$ (0.20)



$ (0.18)

Diluted

$ (0.20)



$ (0.18)

