China Launches "0-Fried Healthy Noodles" Ramen Way Fans and Wins "Global Food Industry Award"

China Launches "0-Fried Healthy Noodles" Ramen Way Fans, Wins "Global Food Industry Award"

—

From October 31 to November 3, the 21st World Congress on Food Science and Technology was held in Singapore. The "0-fried healthy noodles" Ramen Way Fans from China's JML Group won the "Global Food Industry Award" on behalf of Chinese instant food companies.

The World Congress of Food Science and Technology is an authoritative meeting in food industry which is held every two years and organized by the International Union of Food Science and Technology (IUFoST). As the annual event of the global food industry, this conference attracted 1500 industry representatives from more than 70 countries and regions to attend. After rigorous evaluation by the organizing committee, JML's product "Ramen Way Fans", with its innovative "cooking processes", has broken through the problems of rehydration time and water absorption rate of similar products at home and abroad, and committed to the concept of "health" to lead the change of traditional instant noodle industry, gained the unanimous recognation of the judges and finally won The Global Food Industry Award, which is honoured as the Nobel prize in food sector.

In the past 60 years, the deep-fried instant noodles originated in Japan became popular worldwide, but the instant noodles made by the "instant hot oil drying cooking method" were considered by consumers to be unhealthy and nutritious because of "fried and high-calorie". Especially with the rise of the healthy diet trend, the traditional instant noodle industry has also reached a moment of urgent change.

In order to break the bottleneck of fried process, JML dedicated to the research of noodles technique from 10 years ago, and finally got the inspiration from Chinese traditional steam cooking culture. After 48 product iterative upgrades, 31 technological breakthroughs, and 583 process tests, JinMaiLang has developed an innovative "cooking process" to achieve the fundamental change of instant noodles from fried to "0 frying".

Ramen Way Fans, as a zero-fried high-end ramen is a successful practice of the "innovative cooking process" by JML. It applys non-fried steamed noodle technology and straight strip shredding process, making noodles can be rehydrated in 3 minutes by using scattering equipment. The water absorption rate of noodles is more than 152% which solves global peer probems related to long rehydration time and poor noodle adhesion.

The vegetable package in Ramen Way Fans is abundant, containing selected sesame, corn, goji berries, bamboo shoots and other natural ingredients .Meatballs are made by freeze-drying technology. All the ingredients make Ramen Way Fans be a palatable meat and vegetarian dish. From following the footsteps of Japanese manufacturing to accelerating overtaking with key technological innovations, Ramen Way Fans successfully staged a beautiful counterattack, using Chinese cooking technology to promote the change of the world's instant noodle industry.

This coincides with the theme of the conference, "The Future of Food - Innovation, Sustainability and Health". Through innovation and technological advancement, JML has met consumers' demand for higher quality of life and became more high-tech required by the future food by applying the traditional Chinese food culture to technological innovation, which is an important reference for the iteration of the world convenience food industry.

In the world's economic field, Chinese enterprises are growing rapidly , gradually becoming an important driving force to promote the world's progress and carry forward Chinese culture. The award is not only a bowl of noodles, which contains the culinary wisdom of Chinese people, but also JML’s great ideal which wants to let the noodle-lovers worldwide to eat Ramen Way Fans, eat the taste of China, and enjoy the happiness through China's "0-fried healthy noodles".

As Fan Xianguo, the helmsman of JML, said, "From Made in China to Created in China, the disruptive innovation and rapid rise of Chinese enterprises in various fields in recent years have become the benchmark of the industry and the model of the world. Each entrepreneurs in the food industry should bear the responsibility and commit to creating more disruptive and innovative products, more new species, and win the future with innovation."



