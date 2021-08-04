China Liberal Provides Straits Institute of Minjiang University with Smart Campus Solutions

BEIJING, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) ("China Liberal", the "Company", or "we"), an educational services provider in China, providing, among other services, smart campus solutions, today announced that it entered into a contract (the "Contract") with Straits Institute of Minjiang University("SIMU") in July 2021 to provide smart campus solutions to SIMU. All system installation and testing procedures of the smart campus solutions have been completed.

SIMU conducts its virtual online teaching by utilizing China Liberal's self-developed and patented all-in-one machine AI-Space, which provides integrated visualization solutions to students. China Liberal's solutions enable teachers to teach remotely through Tencent conference, ZOOM, Feishu, Teams and other software, and remotely record the entire teaching class and store it on the cloud server synchronously for students to watch or download at any time. Teachers can use the AI-Space audio-visual control integrated machine management and control platform to remotely manage and control all equipment in the classrooms, such as screen switching, recording and broadcasting, volume adjustment, screen adjustment, and device switching.

Ms. Ngai Ngai Lam, Chairwoman and CEO of China Liberal, commented, "We promoted our products through the informatization cooperation with the SIMU. Our revenue are mainly generated from Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, technological consulting services for smart campus solutions, and integration of enterprises and vocational education. The revenue generated from technological consulting services for smart campus solutions, one of our core businesses, accounted for 38% of our total revenue in the fiscal year 2020. We expect to increase the proportion of this line of business in our total revenue year by year through further promoting the application of our own products."

