China Life Singapore Extends Complimentary Coverage for COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Again To Support Customers

SINGAPORE, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Life Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd ("China Life Singapore") announced that the Complimentary "COVID-19 Vaccine Protection" Coverage launched on 23 March 2021 to reassure our customers' concerns on the possible COVID-19 vaccine side effects. This promotion has been extended from 30 June 2021 to 30 September 2021 due to high demand. In view of current situation of COVID-19 pandemic, China Life Singapore extended this promotion once again until 31 December 2021 to provide supports for our customers.
Our coverage includes the two COVID-19 vaccines - Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna - approved by the Health Sciences Authority, and also the SinoVac-CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine and Sinopharm BIBP COVID-19 vaccine which are vaccines accessible to the population under HSA's special access route.
Promotion period:
From 23 March 2021 to 31 December 2021
Coverage:
The eligible insured will receive an inpatient hospitalization cash benefit of SGD 150.00 per day and up to 14 days of hospitalization, and a cash benefit of SGD 800.00 from Healthcare Cash Benefit. Moreover, a lump sum payment of SGD 15,000.00 will be paid out in the unfortunate event that an eligible insured passes away due to side effect caused by COVID-19 vaccination.
|
Coverage
|
Benefits*
|
Benefit Amount
|
(a) Hospital Cash Benefit
|
SGD150 per day, up to 14 days of inpatient Hospitalisation
|
(b) Healthcare Cash Benefit
|
A lump sum payment of SGD800
|
(c) Upon Death
|
A lump sum payment of SGD15,000
*Each benefit shall only be made payable once under the Coverage
The "COVID-19 Vaccine Protection" coverage is subject to its terms and conditions. Please refer to https://www.chinalife.com.sg/en/promotions/covid-19-vaccine-protection for more information.
Notes:
To be entitled to the "COVID-19 Vaccine Protection" coverage, the eligible insured must fulfil the following conditions:
- The attained age of the eligible insured is within 15 days to age 70 on the registration date;
- The eligible insured must be the insured of an inforce policy issued by us and such policy must be in force during the promotion period;
- The eligible insured must be medically eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, in line with the advice provided by the Ministry of Health (MOH); and
- The eligible insured must receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Singapore on or before the end of the promotion period.