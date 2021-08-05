China Life Singapore First Kids Art Competition Official Launch

SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Life Kids Art" - China Life Singapore's very first kids art competition has been officially launched on 4thAugust 2021. This is a non-profit event organised by China Life Singapore which will last for three months. Kids between 3 to 16 years old in Singapore are welcome to register for the competition through China Life Singapore WeChat official account.

China Life Kids Art event is organised by China Life Singapore and supported by the China Cultural Centre. The creative theme of this event consisted of three topics: The Hero in My Heart, The Hometown in My Eyes, and The Future I Imagine. There is no restriction on the format of the masterpieces, soft stroke, hard stroke, printmaking, ink painting, comprehensive material works, calligraphy works are all acceptable, and this competition inspires the imagination and creativity of the kids. For this competition, the kids can upload videos to promote their own masterpieces, while the competition also has rankings and monthly popularity awards, the kids artists with high popularity will receive exquisite certificate.

Mr. Lin Xiangyang, Chief Executive of China Life Singapore, said that as a Chinese insurance company rooted in Singapore, we have been thinking of ways to give back to the Singapore society and our overseas customers for their trust and support in recent years. We decided to do more charitable, non-profit activities and are devoted to dedicate our efforts to this nation and city where we rooted and grown. Kids are the most innocent and pure, and for this reason we have strengthened our confidence to build a platform for the kids to develop their artistic talents.

China Life Singapore will take this "China Life Kids Art" competition as a starting point and will continue to organize this event annually in the future. We hope to inspire the kids to enhance their experiences and treasure the value of arts through this art competition.