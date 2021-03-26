China Life Singapore Provides Complimentary "COVID-19 Vaccine Protection" Coverage to Customers

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In view of the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic development, China Life Singapore is committed to taking care of its customers[1] by offering a "COVID-19 Vaccine Protection" coverage.
The promotion period is valid from 23 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. In the event where an eligible insured is confined in a hospital and is diagnosed by a registered medical practitioner with side effects caused by a COVID-19 vaccination within a 14-day period commencing from the date of vaccination, the eligible insured will receive an inpatient hospitalisation cash benefit of SGD 150.00 per day and up to 14 days of hospitalisation. A lump sum payment of SGD 15,000.00 will be paid out in the unfortunate event that an eligible insured passes away due to side effects caused by a COVID-19 vaccination.
Moreover, within a 30-day period commencing after 14 days from the date the eligible insured had received the last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, an eligible insured may claim a cash benefit of SGD 800.00 if the eligible insured suffers from pneumonia due to a COVID-19 infection as diagnosed by a registered medical practitioner.
|
Coverage
|
Benefits*
|
Benefit Amount
|
(a) Hospital Cash Benefit
|
SGD150 per day, up to 14 days of inpatient Hospitalisation
|
(b) Healthcare Cash Benefit
|
A lump sum payment of SGD800
|
(c) Upon Death
|
A lump sum payment of SGD15,000
* Each benefit shall only be made payable once under the Coverage
Policyholders may simply register[2] their eligible insured at https://www.chinalife.com.sg/en/promotions/covid-19-vaccine-protection to enjoy the coverage described above that is made exclusive to customers of China Life Singapore.
The"COVID-19 Vaccine Protection" coverage is subject to its terms and conditions. Please refer to https://www.chinalife.com.sg/en/promotions/covid-19-vaccine-protection for more information.
Notes:
1. To be entitled to the "COVID-19 Vaccine Protection" coverage, the eligible insured must fulfil the following conditions:
- The attained age of the eligible insured is within 15 days to age 70 on the registration date;
- The eligible insured must be the insured of an inforce policy issued by us and such policy must be in force during the promotion period;
- The eligible insured must be medically eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, in line with the advice provided by the Ministry of Health (MOH); and
- The eligible insured must receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Singapore on or before the end of the promotion period.
2. "COVID-19 Vaccination Protection" Coverage shall commence immediately after a policyholder has, within the promotion period, successfully registered the eligible insured for the coverage.
