China Life Singapore Provides Complimentary "COVID-19 Vaccine Protection" Coverage to Customers

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In view of the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic development, China Life Singapore is committed to taking care of its customers[1] by offering a "COVID-19 Vaccine Protection" coverage.

The promotion period is valid from 23 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. In the event where an eligible insured is confined in a hospital and is diagnosed by a registered medical practitioner with side effects caused by a COVID-19 vaccination within a 14-day period commencing from the date of vaccination, the eligible insured will receive an inpatient hospitalisation cash benefit of SGD 150.00 per day and up to 14 days of hospitalisation. A lump sum payment of SGD 15,000.00 will be paid out in the unfortunate event that an eligible insured passes away due to side effects caused by a COVID-19 vaccination.

Moreover, within a 30-day period commencing after 14 days from the date the eligible insured had received the last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, an eligible insured may claim a cash benefit of SGD 800.00 if the eligible insured suffers from pneumonia due to a COVID-19 infection as diagnosed by a registered medical practitioner.

Coverage Benefits* Benefit Amount (a) Hospital Cash Benefit

To be paid out if the Eligible Insured is confined in a hospital and is diagnosed by a Registered Medical Practitioner with COVID-19 vaccination side effects within a 14-day period commencing from the date of vaccination. To avoid doubt, this 14-day period includes the date of vaccination. SGD150 per day, up to 14 days of inpatient Hospitalisation (b) Healthcare Cash Benefit

To be paid out if the Eligible Insured is diagnosed by a Registered Medical Practitioner with pneumonia due to COVID-19 infection within a 30-day period commencing 14 days after the date the Eligible Insured had received the last dose of COVID-19 vaccine. A lump sum payment of SGD800 (c) Upon Death

To be paid out in the unfortunate event that the Eligible Insured passes away due to side effects caused by COVID-19 vaccination within a 14-day period commencing from the date of vaccination. To avoid doubt, this 14-day period includes the date of vaccination. A lump sum payment of SGD15,000

* Each benefit shall only be made payable once under the Coverage

Policyholders may simply register[2] their eligible insured at https://www.chinalife.com.sg/en/promotions/covid-19-vaccine-protection to enjoy the coverage described above that is made exclusive to customers of China Life Singapore.

The"COVID-19 Vaccine Protection" coverage is subject to its terms and conditions. Please refer to https://www.chinalife.com.sg/en/promotions/covid-19-vaccine-protection for more information.

Notes:

1. To be entitled to the "COVID-19 Vaccine Protection" coverage, the eligible insured must fulfil the following conditions:

The attained age of the eligible insured is within 15 days to age 70 on the registration date; The eligible insured must be the insured of an inforce policy issued by us and such policy must be in force during the promotion period; The eligible insured must be medically eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, in line with the advice provided by the Ministry of Health (MOH); and The eligible insured must receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Singapore on or before the end of the promotion period.

2. "COVID-19 Vaccination Protection" Coverage shall commence immediately after a policyholder has, within the promotion period, successfully registered the eligible insured for the coverage.

