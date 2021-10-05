China Life Singapore Releases the Very First Full Version Corporate Branding Video

The Warmth of Insurance Presented

SINGAPORE, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, China Life Insurance (Singapore) Pte Ltd ("China Life Singapore" or "the Company") releases our very first full version corporate branding video ("corporate video").

This corporate video brings together the heartwarming stories between China Life agents and customers, the Company's development milestones, and the interview highlights of its' employees, presenting the corporate vision of "Success for you, Success by me" from different angles and levels.

The Main Theme of "Sincere Services for Eternity Despite the Changes of Years"

In the corporate video, China Life Singapore uses the most refined shots to interpret the true story of China Life agents, from initial acquaintance to signing of policies, from commitments to witnesses, accompanies customers in every important moment of his/her life. This is China Life's corporate spirit of "Lifelong Promise • Lifelong Partner". It is through one story after another that China Life Singapore connects the agents' career and the life of our policyholders. The interaction between these two connections makes insurance embedded with sincere connotations and conveys the warmth of mutual achievement between agents and customers.

Interpretation of Insurance, Commitment to Responsibility, and Expectation for a Better Future

Meanwhile, the corporate video specially features an extended employee interview. The interview highlights of China Life Singapore's senior management, principal-in-charge of the departments, and employee representatives. The interview video is content rich, which includes the senior management's view on the Company's development vision and prospects, the principal-in-charge of the departments' interpretation of insurance, and employees' sharing on their views of China Life Singapore. It displays comprehensively the Company's philosophy and outlook to the public.

Mr. Lin Xiangyang, Chief Executive, said that China Life Singapore strives to practice the core corporate vision of "Success for you, Success by me", and contribute its due strength in the journey of building a leading global financial and insurance group.

Mr. Gao Feng, Assistant General Manager, who oversees the three major distribution channels, raised that we are committed to building the distribution channel and agency force for our Chinese customers, and we believe that only with professionalism, we can achieve customer respect.

Mr. Cai Wei, Chief Actuary, shared that we commit to persist on high quality, focus on value, explore the new business model of sustainable development.

Five principal-in-charge of the departments narrated "what is insurance" from the function and true meaning of insurance. It is the responsibility towards family, the inheritance of love, a peace of mind, offering help in the snow, adding icing on the cake, the nip it in the bud and etc.

What is China Life Singapore through the eyes of employees? A young company full of energy and opportunities, a hard working team, a big caring family, international workforce, localized business operations, encourage learning and innovation, the Company hope that employees will work towards the same direction with the same goal.

Same as the warmth and glory spread by the corporate video, looking forward to the future, this will also encourage China Life Singapore to forge ahead, continue to provide customers with customized comprehensive financial planning solutions and high-quality service experience, to achieve customers loyalty with branding and services, assist to realize the development vision of China Life as a leading global financial and insurance group.