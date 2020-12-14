China Life Singapore-special supported 'Love & Hope' Gala Concert to be dedicated to outstanding frontline workers

SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 13, 2020, the "Love & Hope" Gala Concert, organized by Huaxia Cultural Hub, was held in the Singapore Conference Hall, presenting a wonderful musical performance for locals. China Life Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. ("China Life Singapore")provided special support to this concert with other social enterprises.



Left 1: Lin Xiangyang, Chief Executive of China Life Singapore; Left2: Ms Lin Dengli, Board President of Huaxia Cultural Hub; Middle: Mr. Eric Chua, Parliamentary Secretary of Ministry of Social and Family Development, as well as the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth; Right 1: Ms Cynthia Phua, Former Member of Parliament; Right 2: Mr. Chan Soon Sen, Former Minister of State

Mr. Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth delivered a video speech. Mr. Eric Chua (Parliamentary Secretary of Ministry of Social and Family Development, as well as the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth), Professor Leo Yee Sin (Executive Director of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases), Mr. Xiao Jianghua ( Director of the China Cultural Centre), and Mr. Lin Xiangyang (Chief Executive of China Life Singapore) were amongst the guests present at the concert.

The concert was to pay tribute to and honor the front-line staff fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic in Singapore. Having braved unforeseen circumstances, people have appreciated more the preciousness of love and hope. Thus titled "Love & Hope", the concert aimed to highlight people's solidarity and forging of friendships in striving for a better future during the pandemic. The organizer firmly believes that music soothes and provides support, regardless of the setbacks we encounter in these times.

The performance saw three talented young Singaporean Opera singers, Shaun Lee, Teng Xiang Ting, and Moira Loh, who collaborated with local pianist Gabriel Hoe to take the audience through a musical journey. It comprises pieces such as Turandot, Tosca, Jasmine Flower, The Moon Represents My Heart and A Spray of Plum Blossoms. The talented young pianist Toby Tan was also present as a special performer to serenade guests' ears.

Significantly, it was the first time that the concert was presented in a hybrid of online live broadcast and on-site viewing, allowing more people to enjoy the performance.

Before the performance, Ms Lin Dengli, Board President of Huaxia Cultural Hub, presented certificates of appreciation to outstanding representatives in battling the pandemic, thanking them for their contributions to the success against COVID-19 in Singapore.

Similarly, special certificates of appreciation were also presented to Mr. Lin Xiangyang, Chief Executive of China Life Singapore, together with representatives of major sponsors, for their active participation in local charity events. In the early days of the pandemic, China Life Singapore provided support to locals and introduced complimentary insurance plans against COVID-19 to assist the community. China Life Singapore also participated in the Mid-Autumn Festival 2020 Light-Up at Gardens by the Bay in September by specially sponsoring the Apricot Grove Lantern Display for public enjoyment.

In an interview, Mr. Lin Xiangyang expressed hopes to rely on China Life Group's prowess as one of Fortune's Global 500 companies to obtain an upper hand in Singapore's market as a platform, to project influence across Southeast-Asia in tandem with China's Belt and Road Initiative. He also emphasized on bridging the connection between the insurance markets of both countries and expresses willingness in extending assistance within the insurance industry, while co-operating with relevant government agencies and the public to eradicate the pandemic.

As the largest state-owned financial insurance corporation in China -- China Life Singapore is determined to be a strategic base for expansion into the Southeast-Asian market. Since its establishment in 2015, China Life Singapore has been investing in continuous self-improvement and innovation and aims to bring in more wealth towards local clients through unique products that showcase the company's prowess. Recently, China Life Singapore has also commenced an "Agency Channel" which aims to build a trusted and experienced team of at least 500 consultants within the next five years to serve local and overseas high quality clients.

It is also worth celebrating that 2020 happens to commemorate China and Singapore's 30th year of formal ties. Throughout the years, both sides have collaborated extensively in fields involving Economics, Trading, Education and Cultural aspects, strengthening our alliance across all areas. Furthermore, with the common enemy of the COVID-19 pandemic, the friendship has been elevated to momentous heights. Both countries have been meticulously lending aid and collaborating with each other, establishing the Fast Lane for Essential Travel as well as the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor to maintain continuous movement and allocation of essential resources between the two countries.