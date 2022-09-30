China Mobile Hong Kong and Logistics and Supply Chain MultiTech R&D Centre Announce Strategic Partnership

Leveraging the expertise of both parties' in smart innovation to foster Hong Kong's logistics technology applications and development

HONG KONG, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK) and Logistics and Supply Chain MultiTech R&D Centre (LSCM) today announced a strategic partnership to introduce CMHK's 5G iSolutions and its comprehensive resources into LSCM's R&D projects. The long-term partnership will bridge both parties' expertise in "5G smart solutions" and "Logistics technology" to enhance Hong Kong's technology development and applications for smart transportation, supply chain management, e-commerce, and more. With the intention to foster Hong Kong's development and competitiveness as a smart city, the partnership also marks CMHK's determination in 5G integration across all industries, as well as being a driving force for Hong Kong's smart innovation.



China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK) and Logistics and Supply Chain MultiTech R&D Centre (LSCM) today announced a strategic partnership at the LSCM Logistics Summit 2022, to aid Hong Kong logistics technology applications and development. (From the left: Mr. Simon Wong, MH, FCILT, Chief Executive Officer of LSCM, Ir Dr. Alan Lam, Chairman of the Board of Directors, LSCM, Mr. Anthony Kwok, Chief Operation Officer of LSCM, Dr. Max Ma, Director & Executive Vice President of CMHK & Mr. Sean Lee, Director & CEO of CMHK)

Joining hands with LSCM to discover different possibilities in technology development and applications, CMHK will provide comprehensive support to LSCM's multifaceted R&D projects, which will shorten lead-times for technology development. In the first phase, smart city technology development will be the focus, including the Data Management and Monitoring Platform for Tree Management, and CMHK's OneNET smart application platform and NBIoT resources will be introduced to enhance the flexibility of the Traffic Monitoring and Management Platform. In the next stage, the focus will be on the development of Smart Traffic Control System and the Smart Community for the Elderly.

Sean Lee, Director & Chief Executive Officer of CMHK said, "Transportation and logistics are two imperative parts of Hong Kong's urban construction and industrial pillars. As an industry-leading 5G telecommunications service provider, CMHK is committed to integrating smart technology across all industries. We are pleased to establish a strategic partnership with LSCM in technology R&D. With CMHK's unparalleled 5G network and comprehensive resources enabled by iSolutions, we look forward to achieving more milestones for local logistics innovation with LSCM."

Simon Wong, MH, FCILT, Chief Executive Officer of LSCM, said, "LSCM strives to develop various technologies for different industries, including logistics and supply chain, e-commerce, smart city development, construction, gerontechnology, and more. We look forward to joining hands with CMHK to foster the development of innovation and technology, while leveraging our vast experience and expertise in R&D to enhance the efficiency of the industry and the quality of life of the public.

Funded by the Innovation and Technology Fund (ITF) of the HKSAR Government, LSCM was established in 2006 and focuses on technology development for the logistics and supply chain industry. Coinciding with CMHK's vision to lead all industries into the 5G era, both parties began a series of collaborations in 2021, including the introduction of the 5G network into LSCM's laboratories, providing private access points and IP for LSCM's R&D projects, and more. Such collaborations have achieved remarkable results and laid a solid foundation for the latest strategic partnership.

CMHK's iSolutions, launched this year, is a one-stop enterprise smart solutions service. It is integrated with an array of ICT and IoT technologies, including cloud structuring, data centre, big data, AI, and more. With CMHK's 5G network covering the Greater Bay Area, iSolutions offers professional consultation and customized smart solutions to companies, ranging from SMEs to cross-border corporations, based on their industry-relevant needs or pain points. With vast experience and resourceful technology, iSolutions currently covers six major industry sectors, and has implemented smart solutions for enterprises such as the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and LAWSGROUP.

China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited ("CMHK") is the wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited (HKEx: 941) (NYSE: CHL), which ranks 56th on the Fortune Global 500. CMHK was incepted in January 1997 and was the first mobile network operator to launch PCS services in Hong Kong.

The Company offers innovative and comprehensive communications services, including voice, data, IDD and international roaming through 5G, 4G LTE and 3GHSPA and other technologies. The Company is committed to the development of 5G with new technologies such as artificial intelligence, internet of things, cloud computing and big data, integrating 5G applications in different industries, promoting the construction and development of smart city groups in Greater Bay Area.

* China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited. As of 31 December 2021, China Mobile Limited had the largest number of mobile network subscribers in the world.