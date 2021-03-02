Awarded Fastest 5G Network Speed in Hong Kong Once Again by Internationally Renowned Speedtest

HONG KONG, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After being rated the fastest 5G network in Hong Kong by Speedtest*, the internationally renowned internet speed evaluation website, in the fourth quarter of 2020, China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK) has once again leads with the fastest 5G network upload and download speeds in Hong Kong over three other local operators from a newly published report** last month.



China Mobile Hong Kong Besting the Industry with Outstanding 5G Network Performance (Photo source: Speedtest official website)

Market-leading upload and download speeds

Speedtest has conducted a 5G network test in Hong Kong from October 2020 to January 2021, and has again affirmed CMHK's extraordinary 5G network. CMHK's upload and download data speeds recorded impressive results of 32.54 Mbps and 211.53 Mbps respectively. Relying on its superior 5G network, CMHK is besting the other three local operators' download speeds by nearly double, demonstrating phenomenal internet speed performance with its undoubted strength.

As a local operator with the largest 5G spectrum in Hong Kong, the remarkable test performance arises from CMHK's possession of the largest number of 3.5GHz spectrums -- often referred to as the "5G Prime Frequency Band" -- and being the only 5G network provider in Hong Kong currently acquired the 3.3GHz (3380-3400MHz) and 3.5GHz (3400-3460MHz) of continuous bandwidth spectrum (80 MHz in total). By flexibly allocating the 3.3GHz and 3.5GHz spectrums for indoor network optimization, CMHK effectively provides an excellent customer experience with comprehensive and seamless 5G coverage, thus allowing access to the extreme speeds of 5G networks, anytime and anywhere.

The official commission of the 5G Standalone Network

Prospecting the future, CMHK continues its commitment in establishing a superlative and reliable 5G network, launching its latest high-speed transmission and low latency 5G Standalone Network to prompt the wide application and integration of 5G network technology into everyday life and various industries., thereby accelerating the development of the Internet of Things (IoT) across different industries and ultimately elevating Hong Kong to a smart metropolis with unlimited opportunities.

*Speedtest is a global network speed testing website which is well-recognized in the industry. Established in 2006, Speedtest has recorded a total of more than 30 billion tests, with an average of more than 10 million tests per day. The analysis from Speedtest's reports are generated from the actual network data speed experienced by hundreds of millions of consumers around the world. Speedtest is regarded as a credible source and has been recognized by the public and the industry.

**According to the iPhone 12 5G network test report dated October 2020 to January 2021 by Ookla, an authority on internet connection and performance testing. According to the test report, China Mobile Hong Kong had the fastest upload and download speeds compared to the three other major 5G service providers in Hong Kong during the 4th quarter of 2020. For details, please refer to the report link: https://www.speedtest.net/insights/blog/apple-iphone-12-launch-5g-speeds/

About China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited

China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited ("CMHK") is the wholly-owned subsidiary of ChinaMobile Limited (HKEx: 941) (NYSE: CHL), which ranks 65th on the Fortune Global 500. CMHKwas incepted in January 1997 and was the first mobile network operator to launch PCS services inHong Kong.

The Company offers innovative and comprehensive communications services, including voice, data, IDD and international roaming through 5G, 4G LTE and 3GHSPA and other technologies. The Company is committed to the development of 5G with new technologies such as artificial intelligence, internet of things, cloud computing and big data, integrating 5G applications in different industries, promoting the construction and development of smart city groups in GreaterBay Area.