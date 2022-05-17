Offering One-stop Infrastrcuture-based Solutions Back with 5G Technology

Aiding Companies Across Six Major Industries to Maximize Business Opportunities and Efficiency

HONG KONG, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The market demand for smart solutions has surged in recent years, as 5G technology and its commercial applications mature, more companies are investing in smart technology to explore untapped business opportunities and maximize operational efficiency. In view of this, China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK) announces the launch of "iSolutions", a one-stop infrastructure-based solution providing customized smart solutions backed by 5G technology support. iSolutions covers six major industry sectors and is applicable to companies from SMEs to cross-border corporations. The initiative is part of the group's mission to strengthen its corporate client business and market competitiveness as a smart solutions provider. Leveraging CMHK's unparalleled 5G network advantages and technology resources, iSolutions aims to create cross-industry synergies in making technology applications more accessible, thereby fostering the smart city development of Hong Kong, and uplift the economic prospects and quality of life in the city.



China Mobile Hong Kong Launches Enterprise Service “iSolutions”



All-round 5G technology and smart solutions applicable to six major industry sectors

iSolutions integrates an array of IoT and ICT technologies including cloud, data centers, big data, AI, etc. Coupling with CMHK's 5G network covering the GBA, iSolutions offers professional consultation and customized smart solutions to companies from SMEs to cross-border corporations, based on their individual needs, or related to the pain points of their related industry.

iSolutions' services are currently applicable to six major industry sectors, including logistics and utility, real estate, IT, education and health, smart city, finance, as well as business and professional service. Application examples include:

Logistics and Utility: Utilizing smart fleet and vehicle-road coordination system to automate logistics processes, empowerd by 5G network, it can be used to control the temperature of food, chemicals, and medications in real-time through a remote platform, enabling companies to seize new business opportunities with enhanced management, as well as cost and operational efficiency.

Real Estate: Providing smart property management solutions for property companies, shopping malls, and hotels, which enable smart buildings, toilets, and carparks. These help to maximize visitor experiences and business opportunities with increased foot traffic.

IT, Education and Health: Enabling more remote features through the 5G network, one being the "Dr. HK" medical app jointly developed by CMHK and the largest digital healthcare platform in Hong Kong, Heals. Dr. HK has a medical network with multiple local clinics, and provides users with one-stop medical services, including online doctor consultations and delivery of medication in under 4 hours.

For education, iSolutions offers smart campus, AI learning platforms, and IT labs for schools, using VR to foster a creative teaching and learning environment, without the limitations of space and tools, thereby promoting the cultivation of future STEM talent.

Smart City: Aiding government departments and community organizations to enhance operational efficiency via 5G technology, thereby building a digitalized Hong Kong. For instance, 5G robots were dispatched to the Sham Shui Po community and quarantine centers to help with anti-epidemic pack distribution and disinfection, easing manpower pressures and risks of virus transmission during the pandemic.

Finance: Developing and managing the architecture of leased lines, multi-cloud service, private cloud, and cloud connections for banks, securities firms, and asset management companies; providing enterprises with comprehensive and secured cloud networks via 5G slicing technology.

Business and Professional Services: Conducting technical testing, data reconciliation and analysis for companies ranging from the retail industry to professional services such as legal counsel and accounting. Examples include using AI and big data to help retail brands uplift customers' shopping experience and provide insights into consumer habits, for better marketing and business strategies.

Achieving cross-industry synergies with extensive smart solutions experience and resources

Backed by CMHK's extensive experience in smart solutions development and advanced technology resources, iSolutions not only provides one-stop customized solutions for companies of different sizes and industries, but also aims to become a platform for resource sharing, allowing companies to exchange technology, or even cross-industry collaborations, thereby achieving a 5G synergy across industries. As more companies join the ranks of smart business, future applications are full of possibilities. CMHK will continue to work with enterprise clients to introduce more innovative solutions, and strive to promote the development of Hong Kong as a smart city."

Welcome offers available on online medical consultation app "Dr. HK"

As one of the first projects under iSolutions, welcome offers are now available on the online medical consultation app "Dr. HK". From 3 May, the first 500 users who seek video doctor consultations will receive full fee waivers, including the consultation, medication, and delivery. In addition, the first 500 users who install the app and complete the registration will receive a complimentary anti-epidemic pack, which includes three rapid test kits and five types of general medicine, effective for soothing fever, common cold, and nasal allergy-related symptoms.

Timed for the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (17 May), CMHK will also be gifting corporate clients with movie tickets for the "The Battle at Lake Changjin II" VIP screening, as a thank you for their on-going trust and support.

For more details and applications of iSolutions, please visit:

