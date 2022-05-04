Four Major Features Providing Doctor Consultation and Prescription While Staying at Home

Medicine Doorstep Delivery in 4 hours at the earliest

Free of Charge Video Consultation, Medication and Delivery for First 500 Users

HONG KONG, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rise of the digital lifestyle and enhanced anti-epidemic awareness, Hong Kongers are now more conscious of their health condition than ever before, accelerating the need for convenient medical services among the public. In view of this, China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK) announces the launch of "Dr. HK", an online doctor consultation and medical app providing all-around online and offline services, with features including electronic health records, online appointment for outpatient clinics, video consultation and medicine delivery. Dr. HK is jointly developed by CMHK and Heals, the largest digital healthcare platform in Hong Kong. Whilst Dr. HK is equipped to tackle the pandemic with smart, low-touch solution, it aspires to service a broader population in the Greater Bay Area with home care and chronic disease management in the long run.



China Mobile Hong Kong Launches Online Medical App “Dr. HK”

4 major features - Online-offline Accessiblity to Care

1. Easy access to search for doctors' profiles

With Dr. HK's real-time connection with network clinics, users can now easily view real-time, dynamic status of clinic queues and opening times to search for the most suitable doctor and location for their needed medical support, thus saving the hassle of inquiring about clinics' availability. This feature is particularly useful in times of pandemic when clinic opening hours are not as stable.

2. Video consultation with doctor for timely treatments

Dr. HK also provides remote video consultation services, where doctors will conduct online diagnosis and dispensing of medication, aiding patients who are at home with timely medical support, especially for those with mobility problems, the elderly, and children, or patients who have been tested positive for COVID-19 and not suitable to leave home.

3. Flexible medical support with extended clinic service hours

Outpatient clinics usually operate during the daytime, which may not be convenient for some who are seeking medical attention at night. Dr. HK has extended service hours until 9pm, making first-line medical support more flexible for patients in times of need.

4. Medication Delivery in 4 hours at the earliest: One-stop Medicial Solution at Your Doorstep

Dr. HK patient apps offer one-stop virtual care solution from appointment booking to video consultation and payment, followed by home delivery of medication on the same day, with the additional option for express delivery in 4 hours at the earliest[1], users can now receive consultation and medication while staying home. The low-touch process not only reduces the risk of cross-infection, but also enhances the safety of medical staff.

Video consultation fee starts from $338. Free of charge for first 500 users

Dr. HK's video consultation fee starts from $338, which includes video consultation, 3-day medication, and delivery by SF Express. To provide support under the pandemic, users of Dr. HK may now enjoy below offers:

The first 500 users who install the app and complete the registration will receive a complimentary anti-epidemic pack, which includes three rapid test kits and five types of general medicine, effective for soothing fever, common cold, and nasal allergy-related symptoms.

The first 500 users seeking video doctor consultation will receive waivers of all fees, including the consultation, 3-day medication, and delivery by SF Express.

Over 60 doctors onboarded at launch. Aiming to cover the Greater Bay Area in the future

Currently, more than 60 doctors have joined Dr. HK, covering general practitioners, traditional Chinese medicine, a range of specialties such as gastroenterology and otolaryngology, with video consultation services from selected clinics. CMHK will continue to extend its medical network by partnering with more hospitals and clinics, further strengthening the services for various specialties. Dr. HK aims to expand its medical network to cover the Greater Bay Area in the future, breaking through geographical boundaries for broader user group to be able to benefit from quality telehealth service.

Mr. Sean Lee, Director & Chief Executive Officer of CMHK said, "China Mobile Hong Kong has been dedicated to its corporate responsibilities and in fighting the pandemic together with Hong Kong. By bridging both parties' advantages in communications technology and smart medical care, we hope that the launch of Dr. HK with Heals may promote the development of smart medical care, in long run, to offer the public a new medical option, while alleviating the pressure on the medical staff. CMHK will continue to contribute to the community through its strengths, introduce more innovative and digital solutions, and strive to become customers' most preferred digital partner."

Mr. Ben Li, Chief Executive Officer of Heals said, "Heals is proud to have partnered with China Mobile Hong Kong, being part of China Mobile, a Fortune 500 mobile network brand with the largest customer base in the world. Heals is committed to building a comprehensive ecosystem that connects patients, doctors, and pharmacies and as policies of the Greater Bay Area gives rise to population mobility and an integrated medical system, we look forward to advancing the medical platform with CMHK, offering omni care for patient, combining online virtual care on 5G with auxiliary home care."

Dr. HK is now available on Android and iOS devices

Download for Android and iOS devices:



About China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited

China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited ("CMHK") is the wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited (HKEx: 941) (NYSE: CHL), which ranks 56th on the Fortune Global 500. CMHK was incepted in January 1997 and was the first mobile network operator to launch PCS services in Hong Kong.

The Company offers innovative and comprehensive communications services, including voice, data, IDD and international roaming through 5G, 4G LTE and 3GHSPA and other technologies. The Company is committed to the development of 5G with new technologies such as artificial intelligence, internet of things, cloud computing and big data, integrating 5G applications in different industries, promoting the construction and development of smart city groups in Greater Bay Area.

* China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited. As of 31 December 2021, China Mobile Limited had the largest number of mobile network subscribers in the world.

About Heals Healthcare

Heals Healthcare (Asia) Limited ("Heals") was founded in 2018 with an aim to break the traditional silos between the 4Ps, namely, Payors (insurers), Providers (clinics), Patient and Pharma. To date, we are in 4 Asia markets servicing 5,000+ medical providers through our clinic management software (CMS) and adding values through connections with insurers, corporates, pharmaceuticals and patient.

[1] Users will need to bear the express delivery fee charged by the courier company. For more details, please visit the Dr. HK app.