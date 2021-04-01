China Mobile Hong Kong Triumphs As Hong Kong’s Fastest 5G Network

Fastest Network Becomes The Best Digital Companion for Corporate Clients and Individual Consumers

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 1 April 2021 - Since 2020, China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK) has taken the lead in establishing the fastest and leading 5G mobile network in Hong Kong. On its first anniversary, CMHK was verified as the "Fastest 5G Network in Q4 2020" based on consumer initiated tests taken using Speedtest® by Ookla® , the internet test for measuring network speed*. According to the report Speedtest® presented in the CMHK's press conference, showcasing CMHK's 5G upload and download data speed recorded market-leading results from December 2020 to February 2021, three consecutive months**. In February this year, CMHK's 5G network attained an download and upload speed at 210Mbps and 32Mbps, respectively – leveraging the abundant spectrum resources to provide a superior and unapparelled 5G network.









Mr. Sean Lee announces the new 5G service plan and the upcoming plans for CMHK





Mr. Sean Lee, Director and Chief Executive Officer of China Mobile Hong Kong explains, "We are excited and proud that CMHK's 5G network has been recognized by Speedtest® , which reflects our resources and efforts invested in building a high-quality and reliable 5G network. Through our state-of-the-art 5G network and cutting-edge technology, CMHK will continue to provide our customers with more innovative 5G services, paving the way into a new era of connectivity and smart living.





Hong Kong's First and Largest B2B 5G Infrastructure Project





As one of the local operators with the most extensive 5G spectrum in Hong Kong, CMHK strongly believes that the 5G network is the foundation for smart city developments and digital transformation for different industries. Last year in July, CMHK was successfully commissioned the Hong Kong International Airport's corporate 5G infrastructure project, which is Hong Kong's first and largest business-to-business (B2B) 5G construction service on 5G.





Sean continues, "We are incredibly excited to have obtained the 5G infrastructure project. This is not only a confirmation of our efforts, but also a big step towards Hong Kong's transformation into a smart city. As Hong Kong International Airport plays a pivotal role in international business, logistics and tourism, CMHK's 5G network will further assist its leading advantage in these sectors. The unprecedented smart application solutions will help to develop a new generation of 5G technology and ultimately elevate the prospects for future developments of Hong Kong International Airport."





Smart City and Digital Enterprises Development





Back in 2019, CMHK was the first to complete the 5G standalone network test and was also the first to roll out the 'Network Slicing' services in November 2020, offering corporate clients diverse 5G applications and a flexible combination of network services. At the same time, CMHK has been proactively collaborating with strategic partners, including finance, real estate developers, and property management projects to be launched. CMHK will continue to use its leading technology and abundance of resources to provide a superb and peerless 5G network experience for its corporate clients and individual consumers.





Three Major Development Strategy Moving Forward





Mass Market

To popularize the use of the 5G network in Hong Kong, CMHK launched a new and attractive 5G plan to engage a wider range of consumers. One can enjoy up to 10GB of high-speed 5G mobile data each month for only HK$168. CMHK has also unveiled a series of customer upgrades and rewards, including the UTV hmvod movie set or JOOX music VIP service for half off its original price. Additionally, new customers who purchase a 5G mobile device can enjoy a discount of up to HK$2,300 and enjoy interest-free instalments, alongside privileges presented by China Mobile Hong Kong's Privilege Club.

Smart Homes

CMHK also presents a new 'CMHK HOME' brand that provides exclusive CMHK home broadband service, a premium wireless 5G network, and other smart home products. The smart devices series includes an UTV Box with movies, music, and entertainment in one, UGAME with up to 100 video games, and the OneHome gadget – providing the consumer with a one-stop solution to transform the home experience.

Corporate Clients

With the fastest 5G network in the city, CMHK will collaborate with industry partners to develop 5G business applications in three major categories:

1) Smart Buildings: To integrate 5G technology into everyday lives through exclusive 5G mobile applications

2) Smart Hospitals and Telemedicine: To facilitate information transfer, optimize patient care services, and assist patients with limited mobility or who live remotely to receive appropriate treatment

3) Smart Transportation: To improve traffic safety and automated driving through 5G big data





