China Oceanic Development Foundation: Build the Maritime Education and Training Center, Promoting International Cultural Exchange and Cooperation in the Maritime Field

BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 7, 2019, China-ASEAN Maritime Education and Training Center was founded in Shanghai by China Maritime Safety Administration, with the aim to actively carry out exchange with maritime administration of other Asian countries, to build a cooperation platform for maritime administration across Asian countries, and deepen international cooperation on maritime affairs.

In September 2019, the training center held capacity training course for VTS operators in China, ASEAN and related countries, taking in a total of 20 operators from 11 countries. Based on an exemplary course syllabus from the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (IALA) on the VTS operator training, the project combined theoretical training, simulated practice, in-class training and seminar discussion and provided professional maritime training and cultural display to promote technical exchange among maritime administrators of China and other Asian countries.

The course has built an platform for maritime education and training and has achieved good results, strengthening friendship among maritime officials of ASEAN and related countries. At the suggestion of the trainees of this program, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency issued an invitation to China Maritime Safety Administration, inviting them over to observe "Exercise Barracuda", a series of marine oil spill response exercise and rescue exercises held in Karachi, Pakistan from December 1 to December 5, 2019. During that exercise, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency spoke highly of capacity training courses in Shanghai and appreciated the valuable opportunities and exchange platform provided by the program. They said that such training has greatly improved the management skill of Pakistan's VTS operators and hoped to continue to send more personnel to participate in related programs and improve port management level for maritime officials.

With professional maritime training services, China ASEAN Maritime Education and Training Center has demonstrated China's diplomatic spirit of "amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness" towards Asian countries. The maritime administration of Thailand asked the training center to provide a VTS attendant training program to further expand cooperation on maritime business. While the quality of VTS operator capacity-building program gained recognition from all parties, its scope has expanded from ten ASEAN countries to thirteen member states and another five observer countries in East Asia.

In August and October this year, two sessions of capacity training course were held in Shanghai. Thirty-eight members from eight maritime management institutions of ASEAN and Asian countries joined in online. One participant of the August session, Mr. Thor, Executive Deputy Director-general of Cambodian maritime administration, sent warm greetings and wished his Chinese friends well. He looked forward to meeting his old friends in person when Covid-19 was contained globally.

At the opening ceremony, Ahmad Nazreen Ayub, a participant from Malaysia, made a speech on behalf of all trainees. He thanked the organizers for providing quality training and communication opportunities. He hoped that all participants could learn from each other, deepen their understanding of VTS related business on basis of existing cooperation mechanism, and exchange advanced technical achievements and successful VTS management experiences, and in the end promote win-win cooperation.

China and ASEAN countries have broad common interests and good prospects for cooperation on navigation safety, maritime rescue, joint search, and maritime law enforcement. As an exchange platform for international maritime training, China-ASEAN Maritime Education and Training Center is working to improve the capacity and level of law enforcement in various countries, coordinate and unify standards of regional law enforcement, jointly maintain maritime security, and promote high-level and all-round international cooperation between China and ASEAN countries. It would strive to upgrade professional and technical exchanges among maritime administrators in China and other Asian countries, making new contributions to international cultural exchange and cooperation in the maritime affairs and better serve the Belt and the Road Initiative.