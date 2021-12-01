China Oceanic Development Foundation: China and Vietnam Cooperate in Release and Conservation Fishery Resources in the Beibu Bay

BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine fishery resources are continuing to decline.

According to the analysis of the natural populations of marine economic species by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, from 1974 to 2015, the proportion of the global fishery population in a biologically sustainable state dropped from 90% to 66.9%. At present, about 33.1% of fishery populations are overexploited and are in a biologically unsustainable state.

Resource decline has impacted the development of world fisheries and disrupted the balance of the earth's ecosystem, and the importance of active international cooperation in the conservation of marine fishery resources has become increasingly prominent.

In 2017, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the enhancement, release, and conservation of fishery resources in the Beibu Bay. Since May 2017, the two sides have successfully held 4 joint activities in the Lunhekou of Dongxing City in Guangxi and Halong Bay in Vietnam on the border waters between China and Vietnam.

China and Vietnam have completed the breeding and release of a variety of fish in the gulf region, including red sea bream, black sea bream, humphead snapper, yellow grouper, redtail shrimp and pines Mogi, which totaled more than 140 million.

According to the preliminary monitoring and evaluation of the South China Sea Fisheries Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Fishery Sciences, the proportion of black sea bream recaptured reached 17.29%, the proportion of redtail shrimp recaptured 32.19%, and the direct input-output ratio was 1:5.59. The joint conservation effort of China and Vietnam has not only effectively promoted the recovery of fishery stocks in the gulf area, but also increased the income and benefits of the fishermen of the two countries, contributing to the sustainable development of fisheries in this area.

"Different from rivers, lakes and other freshwater waters, there are more environmental conditions that need to be considered in the development of replenishment and release in the ocean, such as the salinity of water, tides, seabed geology and other natural factors in the area of replenishment," said Sun Dianrong, the researcher of the South China Sea Fisheries Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Fishery Science.

The marine ecosystem is complex, and the released species may be filtered-feeding, omnivorous or even carnivorous. Therefore, it is necessary to consider the impact of releasing individual fish on the existing food chain and the ecological environment, but also the environmental capacity of the sea area for release. At the same time, the ocean waters are open, and the spread of individuals after release is very wide. When releasing, it is necessary to consider whether it can bring economic benefits to the local area and whether the local fish population can be restored.

In addition to technical considerations, before each joint release, the researchers also need to repeatedly consider the site, the participants in the event, and the setting of the event process.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought challenges, but fortunately, modern technology provides some solutions. "The project includes the training of fishery conservation techniques for Vietnamese fishery workers. However, due to the pandemic, the subsequent training needs to be carried out in the form of remote online teaching," Sun said.

In the future, Sun and his research team look forward to more in-depth exchanges and cooperation between the two countries to strengthen habitat restoration, develop artificial marine pastures, set fishing quotas, and help fishermen to change their careers.

The joint practice of China and Vietnam is on the way of exploring a management model suitable for the conservation and utilization of feature fishery resources in the Beibu Bay. This will not only promote the sustainable development of the fishery in Beibu Bay, but also set a good example for international cooperation in restoring the world's fishery resources.