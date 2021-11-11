China Oceanic Development Foundation: Commemorating the Third Anniversary of the China-ASEAN Maritime Exercise-2018

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As of today, three years have passed since the China-ASEAN Maritime Exercise-2018. On October 22, 2018, China and ASEAN countries held a joint military exercise off the coast of Zhanjiang, Guangdong province. The exercise lasted seven days and involved eight vessels, three helicopters, more than 1,200 personnel from China and 10 ASEAN countries and observers from five nations.

"It is not only the first joint maritime exercise between China and ASEAN, but also the first time for ASEAN as a whole to have a maritime field exercise with a single country," said General Yuan Yubai, Commander of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command at the opening ceremony.

The China-ASEAN Maritime Exercise 2018 was mainly aimed at drilling the application of the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea (CUES). The sea-phase of the exercise also included joint search-and-rescue and medical evacuation exercises with the use of helicopters.

The exercises on the sea mainly focused on joint search-and-rescue operation. PLA Navy and ASEAN navies collaboratively set up a command post for joint naval forces, and successfully organized a transfer of the command post.

In the exercise, China sent three vessels: People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) Guangzhou (Hull 618), PLAN Huangshan (Hull 570) and PLAN Junshanhu (Hull 961). On the ASEAN part, there are three frigates, RSS Stalwart of the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN), HTMS Taksin of Royal Thailand Navy, and Tran Hung Dao of Vietnam People's Navy; one patrol vessel, the KDB Daruttaqwa of Royal Brunei Navy, and one logistics support ship, the BRP Dagupan City of Philippine Navy that took part in the exercises. Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar sent observers. The six countries who sent vessels took turns to command the exercise.

"This kind of unified command and joint operations is not just formal, but also has more substantial significance. This will be conducive to enhancing mutual trust between China and ASEAN countries," said Peng Guliang, the Chinese commander of the command post.

Besides maritime exercise at sea, Chinese and ASEAN sailors also held a series of cultural and sports activities during the onshore phase of the exercise, including ship opening activities, tug-of-war games, and basketball matches. They also had exchanges on subjects such as diving theories and military medicine.

On their visit to China's guided missile frigate Huangshan, Singapore's sailors obtained knowledge about weapons and equipment through the guide's instructions. The sailors of China and Singapore exchanged on topics ranging from flight deck setup to the use of damage control materials.

"This experience is quite rewarding and memorable. The enthusiasm, sincerity, and friendliness of the Chinese side lay a good foundation for the exercise. Marines taking part in the exercise also show high level of professional skills and competence," said Lieutenant Colonel Chuen Hong Lew, Chief of Navy of the Republic of Singapore Navy.

During the exercise, Major Shing Ee Tan, the Aide-de-camp of the Chief of Navy of RSN, shared a group photo on his personal social media account. It was a picture of himself with Xiao Fan, Executive Officer of Kunming Destroyer (Hull 172).

In 2015, Xiao Fan was appointed the first Chinese liaison officer to the Information Fusion Center in Singapore. During his service, he got acquainted with a lot of Singaporean officers, including Shing Ee Tan.

The friendship between naval officers from different countries reflected the theme of the exercise. The logo of the exercise conveyed a special meaning: at the center of the logo are two clasped hands, which also look like a Peace Dove spreading wings.

"Communication, cooperation and friendship are the most frequently used words in the speech made by commanding officers from different countries. These words are also in the hearts of Chinese and ASEAN sailors," said Ai Pe captain of PLAN Huangshan (Hull 570).

At the closing ceremony, Exercise Co-director from the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN), Colonel Yu Chuan Lim said, "The exercise has enabled us to strengthen inter-operability and more importantly, to build trust and confidence for our navies to work with one another in responding to maritime incidents."

As important confidence-building measures, the China-ASEAN Maritime Exercise 2018 stands out as a major landmark in the process of developing friendly collaboration networks among China and ASEAN countries.

There is a great potential for China and ASEAN for deepening multi-lateral cooperation with all parties. Through concerted efforts of neighboring countries, the South China Sea will become a sea of peace, cooperation and friendship.