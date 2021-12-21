China Online Education Group Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-Compliance Letter

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Online Education Group ("51Talk," or the "Company") (NYSE: COE) today announced that it has received a letter dated December 20, 2021 (the "Letter") from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), notifying the Company that it is below compliance standards due to the Company's total market capitalization and stockholders' equity.

Pursuant to applicable NYSE continued listing standards, a company would be considered "below criteria" by the NYSE if its total market capitalization is less than US$50 million over a 30 trading-day period and its stockholders' equity is less than US$50 million. A review of the current financial condition of the Company by the NYSE shows that, as of December 17, 2021, the Company's 30 trading-day average market capitalization was approximately US$39.3 million and its last reported stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2021 was approximately negative US$134.2 million. Accordingly, the Company is now subject to the procedures as set forth in Sections 801 and 802 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, and is required to respond within 90 days of the Letter with a business plan that demonstrates compliance with the continued listing standard within 18 months of receipt of the Letter. The business plan will be reviewed for final disposition by the Listings Operations Committee of the NYSE.

To address this issue, the Company intends to comply with the applicable procedures and is considering its options to regain compliance.

