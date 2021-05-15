China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Reports 33% YoY Increase in First Quarter 2021 Revenue

HAIKOU, China, May 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) ("China Pharma," the "Company" or "We"), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Revenue increased by 33.7% to $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as compared to $1.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. This increase was mainly due to our gradual recovery from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the condition in the first quarter 2020, as well as the impact of the exchange rate.Gross margin for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 11.6% as compared to 11.0% during the same period in 2020, as the Company benefited from higher sales, a favorable mix and ongoing efforts to increase operating efficiency.

Net Loss for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $0.8 million or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $0.7 million or $0.02 per basic and diluted share for the same period a year ago. The increase in net loss was mainly the result of increased R&D investments in support of the Company's near and long-term growth strategy.

Ms. Zhilin Li, China Pharma's Chairman and CEO, commented, "Our team remained focused during the COVID-19 pandemic and drove sales of our diversified product portfolio. With 20 existing products, we have added revenue stability, visibility and growth opportunities. We are even more excited about our pipeline and the multi-year positive catalysts we expect our new products to create. In line with our long-term growth strategy, our latest product passed biological equivalents experiments of consistency evaluation in March 2021. We plan to submit relevant documentation and data to NMPA in the near future, as we advance towards commercialization."

Ms. Li continued, "Overall, we are very positive in our outlook given the strong fundamentals of our business and market, including the favorable policies in Hainan Free Trade Port for the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical and comprehensive healthcare products for the benefit of human health. We see considerable opportunities ahead of us and are working to accelerate our growth in specialty pharma and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)."

About China Pharma Holdings, Inc.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of products, focusing on conditions with high incidence and high mortality rates in China, including cardiovascular, CNS, infectious, and digestive diseases. The Company's cost-effective business model is driven by market demand and supported by new GMP-certified product lines covering the major dosage forms. In addition, the Company has a broad and expanding nationwide distribution network across all major cities and provinces in China. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Hainan Helpson Medical & Biotechnology Co., Ltd., is located in Haikou City, Hainan Province. For more information about China Pharma Holdings, Inc., please visit www.chinapharmaholdings.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements set forth above that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to: the achievability of financial guidance; success of new product development; unanticipated changes in product demand; increased competition; downturns in the Chinese economy; uncompetitive levels of research and development; and other information detailed from time to time in the Company's filings and future filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

- FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW -

CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















March 31,

December 31,



2021

2020 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 534,530

$ 957,653 Banker's acceptances

-

53,736 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful







accounts of $18,013,339 and $18,150,493, respectively

545,094

501,892 Other receivables, less allowance for doubtful







accounts of $27,289 and $27,289, respectively

68,929

27,652 Advances to suppliers

3,676

2,238 Inventory

3,662,354

3,705,119 Prepaid expenses

68,418

73,668 Total Current Assets

4,883,001

5,321,958









Property, plant and equipment, net

14,767,717

15,564,200 Operating lease right of use asset

25,369

49,687 Intangible assets, net

171,506

182,146 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 19,847,593

$ 21,117,991









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Trade accounts payable

$ 1,111,639

$ 1,234,594 Accrued expenses

201,836

177,359 Other payables

2,779,149

2,748,208 Advances from customers

572,013

719,786 Borrowings from related parties

2,183,846

2,134,428 Operating lease liability

26,743

52,070 Construction loan facility

2,130,476

2,298,886 Current portion of lines of credit

2,023,953

2,038,345 Total Current Liabilities

11,029,655

11,403,676 Non-current Liabilities:







Lines of credit, net of current portion

852,191

904,228 Deferred tax liability

799,868

805,556 Total Liabilities

12,681,714

13,113,460 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9)







Stockholders' Equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;







no shares issued or outstanding

-

- Common stock, $0.001 par value; 95,000,000 shares authorized;







45,579,557 shares and 43,579,557 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 45,580

45,580 Additional paid-in capital

24,452,684

24,452,684 Retained deficit

(29,606,506)

(28,839,179) Accumulated other comprehensive income

12,274,121

12,345,446 Total Stockholders' Equity

7,165,879

8,004,531 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 19,847,593

$ 21,117,991

CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



















For the Three Months





Ended March 31,





2021

2020 Revenue



$ 2,358,371

$ 1,763,955 Cost of revenue



2,085,641

1,569,516











Gross profit



272,730

194,439











Operating expenses:









Selling



378,335

326,095 General and administrative



408,998

388,559 Research and development



190,086

48,819 Bad debt (benefit) expense



(8,221)

30,246 Total operating expenses



969,198

793,719











Loss from operations



(696,468)

(599,280)











Other income (expense):









Interest income



406

386 Interest expense



(71,265)

(62,003) Net other expense



(70,859)

(61,617)











Loss before income taxes



(767,327)

(660,897) Income tax benefit



-

- Net loss



(767,327)

(660,897) Other comprehensive loss - foreign currency









translation adjustment



(71,325)

(197,032) Comprehensive income (loss)



$ (838,652)

$ (857,929) Loss per share:









Basic and diluted



$ (0.02)

$ (0.02) Weighted average shares outstanding



45,579,557

43,579,557

Related Links :

http://www.chinapharmaholdings.com