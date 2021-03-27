China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

HAIKOU CITY, China, March 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) ("China Pharma," the "Company" or "We"), an NYSE American-listed corporation with a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary based in China, today announced financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Full Year Highlights

Revenue was both $10.9 million in fiscal year 2020 and 2019 , respectively ;

Gross margin was 1 8.0 % in fiscal year 20 20 , compared to 1 3.6 % in fiscal year 201 9;

Loss from operations was $2 .6 million in fiscal year 20 20 compared to $ 2 0.4 million in fiscal year 201 9 , which represented a n improvement of $ 17.8 million;

Net loss was $2 .9 million in fiscal year 20 20 compared to $ 20.7 million in fiscal year 201 9 . Loss per common share was $0 .07 per basic and diluted share in fiscal year 20 20 compared with $0 . 48 per basic and diluted share in fiscal year 201 9 .

Ms. Zhilin Li, China Pharma's Chairman and CEO, commented, "The outbreak of COVID-19 early in this year has create a substantial, negative impact on sales of pharmaceutical companies, including ours. Many people try to avoid going to hospitals for fear of cross-contamination or potential infection. However, our company has actively responded to the outbreak by the launch of wash-free sanitizer, as well as EU-certified KN95 Particulate Respirator and disposable medical masks. We also completed a one-time COVID-19 tester export in this year." Ms. Li continued, "In addition, we have a product that passed biological equivalents experiments of consistency evaluation in March 2021. We plan to submit relevant documentation and data to NMPA in the near future. We will continue to work on improving human health. We aim to leverage our expertise in the PRC for the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical and comprehensive healthcare products for the benefit of human health."

Full Year Results

Revenue was both $10.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2020, and 2019, respectively. This was mainly due to a foreign trade of COVID-19 testers we completed in the second quarter of 2020 that offsets the sales decrease of our current existing products in 2020 as compared to 2019. Because of the market demand for COVID-19 related products, we received an export order for diagnostic test, which we purchased from a third party. This one-time business contributed approximately $1.7 million to our revenue in 2020. This is a milestone of our continuous efforts to explore various niche markets, products and regions based on our experiences and abilities. Except for revenue from the export of COVID-19 tester, sales of our existing products decreased in 2020 compared to 2019. The main reason for this decline was that the negative impact on our sales caused by temporarily suspended operations, staff quarantine, and significantly declined outpatient volume at the primary hospitals caused by COVID-19.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, our cost of revenue was $9.0 million, or 82.0% of total revenue, which represented a decrease of $0.4 million from $9.4 million, or 86.4% of total revenue, in 2019. This was mainly due to the impact of the one-time COVID-19 tester transaction and the government relief for employees' social insurance in 2020.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $2.0 million, compared to $1.5 million in 2019. Our gross profit margin in 2020 was 18.0% compared to 13.6% in 2019. This increase in our gross profit margin was mainly due to the impact of the one-time COVID-19 tester transaction and the government relief for employees' social insurance in 2020.

Our selling expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $2.2 million, a decrease of $0.2 million compared to $2.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Selling expenses accounted for 20.4% of the total revenue in 2020 compared to 21.5% in 2019. This decrease was mainly due to emergency quarantine measures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic which reduced business travel and marketing activities.

Our general and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $1.8 million, as compared to $2.3 million in 2019. General and administrative expenses accounted for 16.8% and 21.0% of our total revenues in 2020 and 2019, respectively. This decrease was mainly due to lower travel and office costs due to the impact of COVID-19, as well as offsets for administrative costs from government subsidies.

Our research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $0.38 million, compared to $0.23 million in 2019. Research and development expenses accounted for 3.5% and 2.1% of our total revenues in 2020 and 2019, respectively. These expenditures were mainly spent on the consistency evaluation of our existing products.

Our bad debt expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $115,186, as compared to $3,153 in 2019. This increase was mainly due to the write-off of accounts receivable from some customers who ceased operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

Net Loss for year ended December 31, 2020 was $2.9 million, or $0.07 each basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $20.7 million, or $0.48 each basic and diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019. The decrease in net loss was mainly a result of the decrease in the impairment of long term assets of $17.0 million recognized in fiscal 2019 for which no comparable expense exists for fiscal 2020.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.0 million compared to $1.1 million as of December 31, 2019. Working capital deficit increased to $6.1 million as of December 31, 2020 from $4.5 million as of December 31, 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, our net accounts receivable was $0.5 million, compared to $0.6 million as of December 31, 2019.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, net cash flow used by operating activities was $0.04 million, as compared to net cash flow of $0.61 million provide by operating activities in 2019.

Receipt of Audit Opinion with Going Concern Explanatory Paragraph

The audit opinion issued by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm relating to the Company's audited consolidated financial statements (the "financial statements") for the year ended December 31, 2020 included a going concern explanatory paragraph. The financial statements were included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 26, 2021. The explanatory paragraph in the opinion of the Company's independent registered public accounting firm notes that as discussed in Note 1 to the financial statements, the Company incurred recurring losses from operations, has net current liabilities and an accumulated deficit that raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans in regard to these matters are also described in Note 1 to the financial statements and the financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty.

CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 957,653

$ 1,074,979 Restricted cash

-

109,908 Banker's acceptances

53,736

45,756 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful







accounts of $18,150,493 and $17,575,100, respectively

501,892

635,371 Other receivables, less allowance for doubtful







accounts of $27,289 and $22,729, respectively

27,652

46,643 Advances to suppliers

2,238

404 Inventory

3,705,119

3,588,824 Prepaid expenses

73,668

77,120 Total Current Assets

5,321,958

5,579,005









Property, plant and equipment, net

15,564,200

16,313,827 Operating lease right of use asset

49,687

136,779 Intangible assets, net

182,146

205,611 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 21,117,991

$ 22,235,222









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Trade accounts payable

$ 1,234,594

$ 1,366,330 Accrued expenses

177,359

189,880 Other payables

2,748,208

3,560,332 Advances from customers

719,786

505,398 Borrowings from related parties

2,134,428

2,071,986 Operating lease liability, current portion

52,070

91,306 Current portion of construction loan facility

2,298,886

2,150,168 Current portion of lines of credit

2,038,345

- Bankers' acceptance notes payable

-

109,908 Total Current Liabilities

11,403,676

10,045,308 Non-current Liabilities:







Construction loan facility

-

2,150,168 Lines of credit, net of current portion

904,228

- Operating lease liability, net of current portion

-

48,701 Deferred tax liability

805,556

753,444 Total Liabilities

13,113,460

12,997,621 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9)







Stockholders' Equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;







no shares issued or outstanding

-

- Common stock, $0.001 par value; 95,000,000 shares authorized;







45,579,557 shares and 43,579,557 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 45,580

43,580 Additional paid-in capital

24,452,684

23,590,204 Retained deficit

(28,839,179)

(25,972,402) Accumulated other comprehensive income

12,345,446

11,576,219 Total Stockholders' Equity

8,004,531

9,237,601 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 21,117,991

$ 22,235,222

CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)







For the Years





Ended December 31,





2020

2019 Revenue



$ 10,866,449

$ 10,923,936 Cost of revenue



8,913,543

9,441,752











Gross profit



1,952,906

1,482,184











Operating expenses:









Selling



2,215,394

2,352,610 General and administrative



1,822,655

2,289,520 Research and development



377,964

229,637 Bad debt



115,186

3,153 Impairment loss



-

17,015,117 Total operating expenses



4,531,199

21,890,037











Loss from operations



(2,578,293)

(20,407,853)











Other income (expense):









Interest income



5,675

27,527 Interest expense



(294,159)

(321,718) Net other expense



(288,484)

(294,191)











Loss before income taxes



(2,866,777)

(20,702,044) Income tax benefit



-

- Net loss



(2,866,777)

(20,702,044) Other comprehensive income - foreign currency









translation adjustment



769,227

259,130 Comprehensive income (loss)



$ (2,097,550)

$ (20,442,914) Loss per share:









Basic and diluted



$ (0.07)

$ (0.48) Weighted average shares outstanding



43,623,273

43,579,557

CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





For the Years



Ended December 31,



2020

2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:







Net loss

$ (2,866,777)

$ (20,702,044) Depreciation and amortization

2,679,470

2,928,799 Inventory write off

-

253,465 Bad debt expense

115,186

3,153 Impairment loss

-

17,015,117 Changes in assets and liabilities:







Trade accounts and other receivables

(613,678)

(478,918) Advances to suppliers

(1,708)

(361) Inventory

807,592

1,999,978 Trade accounts payable

(214,015)

324,180 Other payables and accrued expenses

(15,217)

391,171 Change in bankers' acceptance notes payable

(111,160)

(1,158,728) Advances from customers

169,736

(12,875) Prepaid expenses

8,311

45,375 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

(42,260)

608,312









Cash Flows from Investing Activities:







Purchases of property and equipment

(867,307)

(136,003) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(867,307)

(136,003)









Cash Flows from Financing Activities:







Payments of construction term loan

(2,174,669)

(2,174,399) Proceeds from lines of credit

2,856,066

- Payments of line of credit

(72,489)

- Borrowings and interest from related party

206,908

691,459 Repayments to related party

(191,639)

(245,830) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

624,177

(1,728,770)









Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

58,156

(19,179) Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

(227,234)

(1,275,640) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

1,184,887

2,460,527 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$ 957,653

$ 1,184,887









Cash and Cash Equivalents

957,653

1,074,979 Restricted cash

-

109,908 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period

957,653

1,184,887









Supplemental Cash Flow Information:







Cash paid for income taxes

$ -

$ - Cash paid for interest

$ 237,530

$ 299,164









Supplemental Noncash Investing and Financing Activities:







Accounts receivable collected with banker's acceptances

$ 687,347

$ 869,625 Conversion of officer wages to common stock

864,480

- Inventory purchased with banker's acceptances

682,791

843,867 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

229,673

229,644

