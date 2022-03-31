China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

HAIKOU, China, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) ("China Pharma," the "Company" or "We"), an NYSE American-listed corporation with a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary based in China, today announced financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.
Full Year Highlights
- Revenue was $9.6 million in fiscal year 2021, compared to $10.9 million in fiscal year 2020;
- Gross margin was 3.7% in fiscal year 2021, compared to 18.0% in fiscal year 2020;
- Loss from operations was $2.9 million in fiscal year 2021, compared to $2.6 million in fiscal year 2020;
- Net loss was $3.4 million in fiscal year 2021, compared to $2.9 million in fiscal year 2020. Loss per common share was both $0.07 per basic and diluted share in fiscal year 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Ms. Zhilin Li, China Pharma's Chairman and CEO, commented, "Affected by the centralized drug procurement policy in China, our products continued to bear huge price pressure in 2021, which negatively affected our income. In addition, the sporadic outbreaks of COVID-19 in several cities in China in 2021 and the related quarantine and control also negatively affect our sales and marketing activities. In terms of the progress of consistency evaluation, we had submitted the application materials of our existing key product, candesartan, to the National Medical Products Administration by the end of 2021."
Ms. Li continued, "Overall, we are very optimistic about the Company's future given the strong foundation of our business and market, including the favorable early-and-pilot-implementation policies in Hainan Free Trade Port. In the context of the epidemic, we have experienced great challenges. However, we also see considerable opportunities ahead of us thanks to those favorable policies that encourage the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical and comprehensive healthcare products for the benefit of human health, and are working to accelerate our growth in professional high-end pharmaceutical manufacturing"
Full Year Results
Revenue was $9.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, which represented a decrease of $1.2 million, as compared to $10.9 million for the year ended December 31,2020. This was mainly due to the increase of our existing product sales revenue in 2021 did not exceed the one-time foreign trade orders recognized in 2020, which was approximately $1.7 million.
For the year ended December 31, 2021, our cost of revenue was $9.3 million, or 96.4% of total revenue, which represented an increase of $0.4 million from $8.9 million, or 82.0% of total revenue, in 2020. The increase in the proportion of costs to revenue is mainly due to the decline in revenue.
Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $0.3 million, compared to $2.0 million in 2020. Our gross profit margin in 2021 was 3.6% compared to 18.0% in 2020. The decrease in our gross profit margin was mainly due to that on one hand, the one-time COVID-19 tester transaction we had in 2020 had a relatively high gross margin, on the other hand, the price decrease of our key products and the cost increase in our main raw materials and some packaging materials this year.
Our selling expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $1.5 million, a decrease of $0.7 million compared to $2.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Selling expenses accounted for 15.5% of the total revenue in 2021 compared to 20.4% in 2020. Because of adjustments in our sales practices and Chinese national centralized drug procurement, we reduced selling expenses to efficiently support our sales and the collection of accounts receivable. Especially in the context of the increasing impact of centralized drug procurement, like other players in the industry, we have reduced the promotion expenses.
Our general and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $1.7 million, remained close to the amount of $1.8 million in 2020. General and administrative expenses accounted for 17.1% and 16.8% of our total revenues in 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Our research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $0.32 million, compared to $0.38 million in 2020. Research and development expenses accounted for 3.3% and 3.5% of our total revenues in 2021 and 2020, respectively. These expenditures were mainly spent on the consistency evaluation of our existing products.
Our bad debt benefit for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $255,215, as compared to bad debt expenses of $115,186 in 2020.
Our operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $2.9 million, compared to an operating loss of $2.6 million in 2020. The increase in Loss from Operations was mainly due to the decrease in revenue in 2021.
Net Loss for year ended December 31, 2021 was $3.4 million, or $0.07 each basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $2.9 million, or $0.07 each basic and diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in net loss was mainly a result of the decrease in revenue.
Financial Condition
As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $4.9 million compared to $1.0 million as of December 31, 2020.
As of December 31, 2021, our net accounts receivable was $0.7 million, compared to $0.5 million as of December 31, 2020.
For the year ended December 31, 2021, net cash used in operating activities was $0.25 million, as compared to $0.04 million in 2020.
Receipt of Audit Opinion with Going Concern Explanatory Paragraph
The audit opinion issued by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm relating to the Company's audited consolidated financial statements (the "financial statements") for the year ended December 31, 2021 included a going concern explanatory paragraph. The financial statements were included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2022. The explanatory paragraph in the opinion of the Company's independent registered public accounting firm notes that as discussed in Note 1 to the financial statements, the Company incurred recurring losses from operations, has net current liabilities and an accumulated deficit that raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans in regard to these matters are also described in Note 1 to the financial statements and the financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty.
|
CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
ASSETS
|
Current Assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 4,859,059
|
$ 957,653
|
Banker's acceptances
|
91,362
|
53,736
|
Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful
|
accounts of $18,312,707 and $18,150,493, respectively
|
714,475
|
501,892
|
Other receivables, less allowance for doubtful
|
accounts of $32,210 and $27,289, respectively
|
29,564
|
27,652
|
Advances to suppliers
|
471
|
2,238
|
Inventory
|
3,339,686
|
3,705,119
|
Prepaid expenses
|
58,792
|
73,668
|
Total Current Assets
|
9,093,409
|
5,321,958
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
13,280,559
|
15,564,200
|
Operating lease right of use asset
|
127,958
|
49,687
|
Intangible assets, net
|
147,841
|
182,146
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$ 22,649,767
|
$ 21,117,991
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current Liabilities:
|
Trade accounts payable
|
$ 926,749
|
$ 1,234,594
|
Accrued expenses
|
298,452
|
177,359
|
Other payables
|
1,884,161
|
2,748,208
|
Advances from customers
|
210,028
|
719,786
|
Borrowings from related parties
|
2,779,690
|
2,134,428
|
Operating lease liability
|
85,282
|
52,070
|
Construction loan facility
|
-
|
2,298,886
|
Current portion of lines of credit
|
4,328,936
|
2,038,345
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
10,513,298
|
11,403,676
|
Non-current Liabilities:
|
Convertible, redeemable note payable, net of issue discount
|
5,250,000
|
-
|
Lines of credit, net of current portion
|
-
|
904,228
|
Operating lease liability, net of current portion
|
44,181
|
-
|
Deferred tax liability
|
824,407
|
805,556
|
Total Liabilities
|
16,631,886
|
13,113,460
|
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9)
|
Stockholders' Equity:
|
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;
|
no shares issued or outstanding
|
-
|
-
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 95,000,000 shares authorized;
|
47,339,557 shares and 45,579,557 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|
47,340
|
45,580
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
25,645,367
|
24,452,684
|
Retained deficit
|
(32,238,655)
|
(28,839,179)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
12,563,829
|
12,345,446
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
6,017,881
|
8,004,531
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$ 22,649,767
|
$ 21,117,991
|
-
|
-
|
CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the Years
|
Ended December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Revenue
|
$ 9,641,925
|
$ 10,866,449
|
Cost of revenue
|
9,292,655
|
8,913,543
|
Gross profit
|
349,270
|
1,952,906
|
Operating expenses:
|
Selling expenses
|
1,495,007
|
2,215,394
|
General and administrative expenses
|
1,651,024
|
1,822,655
|
Research and development expenses
|
318,964
|
377,964
|
Bad debt (benefit) expense
|
(255,215)
|
115,186
|
Total operating expenses
|
3,209,780
|
4,531,199
|
Loss from operations
|
(2,860,510)
|
(2,578,293)
|
Other income (expense):
|
Interest income
|
3,035
|
5,675
|
Interest expense
|
(542,001)
|
(294,159)
|
Net other expense
|
(538,966)
|
(288,484)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(3,399,476)
|
(2,866,777)
|
Income tax expense
|
-
|
-
|
Net loss
|
(3,399,476)
|
(2,866,777)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss) - foreign currency
|
translation adjustment
|
218,383
|
769,227
|
Comprehensive loss
|
$ (3,181,093)
|
$ (2,097,550)
|
Loss per share:
|
Basic and diluted
|
$ (0.07)
|
$ (0.07)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
46,129,256
|
43,623,273
|
CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
For the Years
|
Ended December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
Net loss
|
$ (3,399,476)
|
$ (2,866,777)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3,087,820
|
2,679,470
|
Bad debt (benefit) expense
|
(255,215)
|
115,186
|
Stock option compensation
|
15,243
|
-
|
Original issue discount accretion
|
250,000
|
-
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Trade accounts and other receivables
|
(545,534)
|
(613,678)
|
Advances to suppliers
|
1,798
|
(1,708)
|
Inventory
|
1,011,905
|
807,592
|
Trade accounts payable
|
(332,779)
|
(214,015)
|
Other payables and accrued expenses
|
415,309
|
(15,217)
|
Change in bankers' acceptance notes payable
|
-
|
(111,160)
|
Advances from customers
|
(520,414)
|
169,736
|
Prepaid expenses
|
21,505
|
8,311
|
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
|
(249,838)
|
(42,260)
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(438,055)
|
(867,307)
|
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|
(438,055)
|
(867,307)
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|
Payments of construction term loan
|
(2,325,039)
|
(2,174,669)
|
Payments of line of credit
|
(2,526,542)
|
(72,489)
|
Borrowings and interest from related party
|
1,183,414
|
206,908
|
Repayments to related party
|
(562,659)
|
(191,639)
|
Proceeds from convertible redeemable debt
|
5,000,000
|
-
|
Proceeds from lines of credit
|
3,828,564
|
2,856,066
|
Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Financing Activities
|
4,597,738
|
624,177
|
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
|
(8,439)
|
58,156
|
Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
|
3,901,406
|
(227,234)
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
|
957,653
|
1,184,887
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period
|
$ 4,859,059
|
$ 957,653
|
Supplemental Cash Flow Information:
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$ 218,232
|
$ 237,530
|
Supplemental Noncash Investing and Financing Activities:
|
Accounts receivable collected with banker's acceptances
|
$ 601,021
|
$ 687,347
|
Inventory purchased with banker's acceptances
|
565,079
|
682,791
|
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations
|
168,606
|
229,673
|
Conversion of officer wages to common stock
|
-
|
864,480
|
-