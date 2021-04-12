China’s Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturer Offers Custom-Built Batteries Using Advanced Battery Technology

JBBATTERY is one of China’s leading lithium-ion battery manufacturers for over 15 years, making them an expert in providing battery pack solutions.

JBBATTERY, a professional custom lithium ion golf cart battery pack manufacturer from China, offers a wide selection of AGM, gel, and conventional lead-acid designs. This allows golf cart enthusiasts to easily find their golf cart batteries whether for personal or commercial usage. As a professional China LiFePO4 golf cart battery manufacturer and factory, JBBATTERY supplies custom 12V, 24V, 36V, 48V, 60V, and 72V lithium-ion battery pact with 50Ah, 60Ah, 100Ah, 200Ah, 300Ah, and 400Ah designed for various golf cars coupled with a good price.

Unlike other lithium-ion battery companies, JBBATTERY prides itself on its reliability and performance of its cells. Experts from JBBATTERY specialize in producing high-quality lithium batteries for golf carts, forklift trucks, boats, RVs, solar panel banks, specialty wired vehicles, just to name a few. Across the globe, JBBATTERY has already distributed more than 15,000 batteries.

Aside from having one of the largest inventories of LiFePO4 batteries in the world, JBBATTERY is also well-equipped to build custom batteries for virtually any application process. Examples of their custom-built batteries are the 24V, 36V, and 48V batteries that were built specifically for trolling motors. Never before in history boaters have been able to travel further using trolling motor batteries.

JBBATTERY aims to find practical solutions to challenging power situations. Its ultimate goal is to meet the increasing demand for an efficient and reliable power source for future generations to come. With over 15 years of experience in manufacturing lithium-ion batteries, JBBATTERY has already gained remarkable experience that makes them the supplier in the national and international market.

To learn more about JBBATTERY and how to get in touch with them, visit their website at https://www.jbbatterychina.com/.

About JB BATTERY:

