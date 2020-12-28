China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo (CSCTE) 2020 were Held Online

Innovative Forms, Rich Contents, Remarkable Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo 2020 (referred to as the "CSCTE 2020") were held online from December 21 to 23. With the theme of Healthy China, Powered by Sports, a wealth of events such as exhibitions and displays, forums, supporting activities, and business matchmakings were held. A panoramic online expo integrating "cloud display", "cloud forum", "cloud events" and "cloud matching" was held using emerging technologies, providing a platform of integrated innovative display and exchange for the sports culture and tourism industry, academia, and research circles. It is a confidence booster for the recovery of the global sports culture and tourism industry. The CSCTE 2020 received a total of 10.62 million views.

The China Sports Culture Expo is hosted by the General Administration of Sport of China and the Chinese Olympic Committee. The China Sports Tourism Expo is hosted by the All-China Sports Federation, the Chinese Olympic Committee and China Tourism Association. The CSCTE is organized by the Guangzhou Municipal People's Government, the Sports Culture Development Center of General Administration of Sports of China, International Data Group (IDG), and Aiqi Sports Co., Ltd.

Exploring the pathway for the innovative development of the sports industry online

Yang Ning, Deputy Minister of General Administration of Sport of China, said in her speech at the opening ceremony that we should give full play to the role of sports culture in leadership, integration, support, and display, facilitate the profound integration of sports, culture, tourism and other industries, supply diversified sports products and sports services at multiple levels, uphold the Chinese sports spirit, fully demonstrate China's cultural soft power, and meet the public needs for improved physical fitness, a colorful lifestyle, physical and mental pleasure, better relations, soaring spirits, and all-round development. Besides, we should take stock of the new situation, present new achievements, and seek new progress. Wang Dong, Vice Mayor of Guangzhou Municipal Government, gave a welcome speech at the opening ceremony, proposing that Guangzhou will enhance the quality and efficiency of sports development, combine sports with the "culture, business, tourism, innovation, residence and medicine" industries, promote new business types and models such as culture and sports exhibitions, and give a new impetus to economic development. In his video speech, IOC President Thomas Bach said that the CSCTE 2020 held during such a special period plays a leading role in the fields such as health, society, and economy, and sends a message of confidence to the world - the world is ready to rebound from the pandemic crisis. Chang Hao, CSCTE 2020 promotion ambassador and Vice President of Chinese Weiqi Association, delivered a speech of initiative.

A total of 10+ multi-dimensional supporting cloud forums attended by high-level participants were held concurrently, bringing together Chinese and foreign high-end sports administration officials, representatives of social organizations, experts and scholars, corporate executives, and industry elites. The China International Sports Culture and China Sports Tourism Forum was attended by Tu Xiaodong, Director-General of the Press and Publicity Department of General Administration of Sport of China; Liu Fumin, Director-General of Sports Economic Department of General Administration of Sport of China; Xu Zhijun, Deputy Secretary-General of Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics Games; Chen En'tang, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Wushu Administrative Center of General Administration of Sport of China; Lin Jianchao, Chairman of Chinese Weiqi Association; and Timothy Fok, President of the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China and Honorary Member of the International Olympic Committee, who delivered keynote speeches respectively. Representatives of sports federations such as IOC Vice-President Ser Miang Ng; Sebastian Coe, World Athletics President; Poul-Erik Hoyer, Badminton World Federation President and IOC Member; Ingmar De Vos, FEI President and IOC Member; Timo Lumme, Managing Director, IOC Television and Marketing Services; Jean Todt, President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile; José Damiani, Founding President of International Mind Sports Association; Gianni Merlo, President of the International Sports Press Association; Thomas Lund, Secretary General of Badminton World Federation; and Simone Masserini, Senior Executive Director of World Skate, participated in the Forum by delivering video speeches. The Forum was presided over by Li Jing, Director of the Sports Culture Development Center of General Administration of Sports of China and President of China Sports Museum.

Moreover, at the parallel forums such as Sports Business Forum, Sports Intangible Cultural Heritage Forum, Youth Sports Development Forum, China Sports, Culture and Tourism Venture Capital Forum, Presidents of Sports Colleges and Universities Forum, Winter Sports Industry Forum, Sports Film Forum, Mountaineering Forum, Sports IP Cooperation Development Forum, and Sports Venues and Facilities Forum, participants discussed key issues, buzz topics and difficult issues thoroughly, playing an active role in promoting matching and exchanges, exploration, industrial integration, etc.

Digital exhibition offers a platform for the display of sports culture and tourism achievements

Through virtual exhibition halls, CSCTE 2020 focuses on showcasing the characteristics of sports culture and sports tourism in various regions, sports technology and comprehensive health, innovative sports products, sports brands, and large stadiums, etc. Through 2.5D booths, 3D booths, videos and other ways, CSCTE 2020 presents the charm of different sports in multiple forms and dimensions. It attracted sports bureaus from nearly 30 Chinese provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, as well as over 400 top enterprises and organizations from China, Australia, Slovenia, United States, Thailand, Austria, Germany, Netherlands, Argentina, Nepal, Uruguay, United Kingdom, and France. CSCTE 2020 is a panoramic showcase of the features of sports culture and tourism in China, and presents the innovative development of sports organizations, sports technologies, sports products, sports brands, and sports events.

As the main exhibition zone at CSCTE, the sports culture-themed exhibition zone presents new surprises this year. The Sports Culture Development Center of General Administration of Sport of China, relying on the quality resources of Wushu Administrative Center of General Administration of Sport of China and Chinese Weiqi Association, set up the "Guest of Honor Program", i.e. Wushu (Martial Arts) and Weiqi, for the first time to showcase the heritage and innovative development of sports culture in diversified ways. The Sports Culture Development Center exhibited over one hundred paintings and works of calligraphy produced by Chinese sports people and those from all walks of life to interpret the Chinese sports spirit.

Diversified supporting events assist industrial upgrading in an all-round way

During CSCTE 2020, a series of supporting events provided refreshing audiovisual experience and sports culture to online visitors, and spurred the innovative development of the sports niche market and the booming sports business through business seminars and business matchmakings.

The Chinese excellent sports tourism program promotion event promoted online 190 excellent Chinese sports tourism projects selected nationwide, including 76 scenic spots, 27 travel routes, 73 tournaments/events, and 14 travel destinations. It selected 54 top ten sports tourism programs (by category) including 38 top ten sports tourism programs and 16 programs that have been ranked among the top ten for three consecutive years. Representative excellent sports tourism programs such as the Dujiangyan Irrigation System in Sichuan, Hou'er Sinkhole Scenic Area in Kaiyang County, China Around Taklimakan (International) Rally, and the Road of the Chinese Expeditionary Force shared online their inspiring and innovative ideas for sports tourism operators, so as to facilitate industrial upgrading.

The Chinese excellent sports culture projects launched for the first time online recommended 46 excellent Chinese sports culture programs selected nationwide, including 11 outstanding festival programs, 24 outstanding folklore programs, and 11 outstanding ethnic programs. Traditional Chinese sports programs such as Wuzhuang Bow-pulling in Zhangbi Fortress, passionate Jialin song, Liuyi Tai Chi Chuan, Cuju in Linzi, Chinese Northern Lion Dance in Zaozhuang, Chuiwan (its rules resemble modern golf) in Tai'an, and Yangge in Jiaozhou were displayed online. The sports films and TV programs such as Cycling Across Mongolia, Equestrian Skills, Table Tennis at the Foot of Mount Qomolangma, and The Road to Elite Junior Golfers played at CSCTE 2020 explore the spirit and power of sports. The energetic photographs demonstrate the stirring moments of sports.

Moreover, at the three forums closely related to the industrial practice such as International Football Business Forum, Street Fashion Design and Trend Forum, and International E-Sports Business Forum, participants shared development experience, brainstormed innovative ideas, and led the industry peers to share industry achievements. It is noteworthy that CSCTE 2020 also witnessed the contract sighing for many projects such as Mocha Sports Tourism Complex in Anhui, which is a cooperative project between Anhui Mocha Village Tea Co., Ltd. and Anhui Liuliu RV Co., Ltd. Planned to be completed in 2023 with an investment of RMB 900 million, it is a green sports tourism program integrating excellent folklore, inquiry-based learning base, healthcare facilities, pastoral complex, and RV camp. It will become the high-level sports tourism demonstration area in the Dabie Mountain region. The launching ceremony of China Sports Foundation's Sports Culture Development Fund was livestreamed online. The Foundation will pool resources and strengths at home and abroad to provide charity financial support for the development of sports culture.

The 3-day online CSCTE 2020 is not only an innovation of the exhibition, but also follows the development direction of the smart digital sports industry. The CSCTE will further explore the combination of offline and online exhibition, bring exhibition benefits to more people, and enhance the presence of CSCTE.