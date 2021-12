Asia's Best Awards in CEO, CFO and CSR

HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Telecom Corporation Limited ("China Telecom" or "the Company"; HKEx: 00728; SSE: 601728) was awarded, for the 14th time, "The Best of Asia – Icon on Corporate Governance" in the "Corporate Governance Asia Recognition Awards" this year, organized by Corporate Governance Asia, a prestigious regional journal on corporate governance. Mr. Ke Ruiwen, Executive Director, Chairman and CEO, was accredited the "Asian Corporate Director Recognition Award".



China Telecom honored with “The Best of Asia - Icon on Corporate Governance” as well as Asia’s Best Awards in CEO, CFO and CSR

Moreover, China Telecom snatched four corporate governance grand awards in its "Asian Excellence Award 2021":

Asia's Best CEO – Mr. Ke Ruiwen

Asia's Best CFO – Madam Zhu Min

Asia's Best CSR

Best Investor Relations Company

Corporate Governance Asia acknowledged that China Telecom strives to maintain a high level of corporate governance and has inherited an excellent, prudent and efficient corporate governance concept and continuously enhances its corporate governance methodology. The sustained enhancement of the company's corporate governance aligned with the long-term best interest of shareholders. In addition, China Telecom was recognized for its quick response to China dual carbon objective, to reduce carbon emissions through implementing energy-saving devices.

"Corporate Governance Asia Recognition Awards" honors corporates who have outstanding performance on various aspects including quality of management, their business model, growth prospects, financial performance and relative position in their industries. Corporate Governance Asia honors corporates that remain in good standing as far as corporate governance is concerned. "Asian Excellence Awards" recognizes corporates' achievements and excellence in management acumen, financial performance, corporate social responsibility, environmental practices and investor relations. These awards are in the tradition of the high standards set and uphold by Corporate Governance Asia, the authoritative voice in corporate governance practices in the region. The accolades are based both on the scores from the data that was submitted by readers and from interviews conducted with investors.

China Telecom would like to sincerely thank the capital market and investors for their support and trust all along.