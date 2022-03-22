HONG KONG, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Telecom Corporation Limited ("China Telecom" or "the Company"; HKEx: 00728; SSE: 601728) is pleased to announce that the Company was accredited with "Gold Award – Excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance" in the poll of "ESG Corporate Awards 2021" by The Asset. In addition, Mr. Ke Ruiwen, Executive Director, Chairman and CEO, was accredited "Best CEO in Telecommunications".



China Telecom Honored with “Gold Award” and “Best CEO” by The Asset

Organized by The Asset, a reputable financial magazine in Asia, "ESG Corporate Awards 2021" is now in its 21st year, the longest running ESG awards in Asia. "Gold Award" recognizes companies' attainment in comprehensive categories of corporate endeavors: financial performance, management, corporate governance, social and environmental responsibility and investor relations. The accreditation received by China Telecom is a testimony to the achievement of the Company's outstanding performance in ESG.

"Best CEO" award reaffirms Chairman Ke Ruiwen's leadership qualities of inspirational leadership, strategic thinking, team- and relationship-building, effective communications and change management.

China Telecom would like to sincerely thank the capital market and investors for their support and trust all along.