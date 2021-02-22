China Telecom Honored with Three Awards including “Platinum Award”, “Best CEO” and “Best Investor Relations Team” by The Asset

HONG KONG, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Telecom Corporation Limited ("China Telecom" or "the Company"; HKEx: 00728; NYSE: CHA) is pleased to announce that the Company was accredited with "Platinum Award – Excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance" in the poll of "ESG Corporate Awards 2020" by The Asset. The Company attained the award for the 12th consecutive year. In addition, the Company was also honored with the following top awards:

Best CEO in Telecommunications - Mr. Ke Ruiwen

Best Investor Relations Team



Organized by The Asset, a reputable financial magazine in Asia, "ESG Corporate Awards 2020" is now in its 20th year, the longest running ESG awards in Asia. "Platinum Award" recognizes companies' attainment in comprehensive categories of corporate endeavors: financial performance, management, corporate governance, social and environmental responsibility and investor relations. China Telecom was the only telecommunications company in the region which had received the "Platinum Award" for 12 years in a row. This accolade is a testament to China Telecom's outstanding ESG performance which has achieved leading standards in the region and received professional endorsement.

"Best CEO" rewards a range of leadership qualities and attributes including inspirational leadership, strategic thinking, team- and relationship-building, effective communication and change management. "Best Investor Relations Team" recognizes IR team's contribution in terms of day-to-day achievements, successful troubleshooting and initiatives they have been taken in newer arenas.

