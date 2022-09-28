China Telecom Honoured with Three Awards including “Overall Most Outstanding Company in China” by Asiamoney

HONG KONG, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Telecom Corporation Limited ("China Telecom" or "the Company"; HKEx: 00728; SSE: 601728) is pleased to announce that the Company was voted by investors as the "Most Outstanding Company in China – Telecommunication Services Sector" in Asiamoney's "Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll 2022" ("the Poll"). The Company was further awarded with the "Overall Most Outstanding Company in China" among all winners from different sectors in China, while also was accredited with the "Most Outstanding IPO in China".

Organised by Asiamoney, a leading financial magazine, the Poll invited fund managers, analysts, as well as bankers and ratings agencies to nominate the most outstanding company. Voters are asked to consider a company's overall performance including its financial reporting, management team, investor relations and CSR initiatives. In total, 958 voters took part in the voting and over 4,620 votes were received for publicly listed companies across 12 markets in Asia this year. The results recognise 176 companies as being the most outstanding for their sectors and in their markets.

China Telecom would like to thank all investors for their continuous support and trust. The "Overall Most Outstanding Company in China" and the "Most Outstanding Company in China – Telecommunication Services Sector" awards reveal once again that investment managers, analysts and capital market participants affirm China Telecom's excellent execution capability and leading standard of corporate governance and transparency in Asia with outstanding management performance. Meanwhile, the "Most Outstanding IPO" award recognises the Company's successful issuance of A Shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in August 2021, achieving dual listings in Shanghai and Hong Kong, while further expanding financing channel as well as fostering closer integration between the capital market and user market.