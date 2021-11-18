HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Telecom Corporation Limited ("China Telecom" or "the Company"; HKEx: 00728; SSE: 601728) is pleased to announce that the Company was voted as "Most Outstanding Company in Hong Kong – Telecommunication Services Sector" in Asiamoney's "Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll 2021" ("the Poll"). In addition, the Company was awarded "Overall Most Outstanding Company in Hong Kong" among all winners from different sectors in Hong Kong.



China Telecom Voted as “Overall Most Outstanding Company in Hong Kong” by Asiamoney

Organized by Asiamoney, a leading financial magazine, the Poll invited fund managers, buy-side analysts, as well as bankers and ratings agencies to nominate the most outstanding company. Voters are asked to consider a company's overall performance including its financial reporting, management team, investor relations and CSR initiatives. In total, 1,071 voters took part in the voting and over 5,787 votes were received for publicly listed companies across 13 markets in Asia this year. The results recognise 190 companies as being the most outstanding for their sectors and in their markets.

China Telecom would like to thank all investors for their continuous support and trust. The outstanding award and achievement reveal once again that investment managers, analysts and capital market participants affirm China Telecom's excellent execution capability and leading standard of corporate governance and transparency in Asia with outstanding management performance.

