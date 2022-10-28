HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited ("China Unicom" or "the Company") (HKEx: 0762) was voted seven years in a row by portfolio managers and analysts as "Asia's Most Honored Telecom Company" in "2022 All-Asia Executive Team" ranking organised by Institutional Investor, a distinguished media with highly-respected proprietary benchmark research and rankings related to investment community. Meanwhile, the Company also won a number of top rankings in Asia, including "Asia's Best CEO (Telecoms)", "Asia's Best ESG (Telecoms)", "Asia's Best IR Program (Telecoms)" and "Asia's Best IR Team (Telecoms)".



China Unicom voted “Asia’s Most Honored Telecom Company” for Seventh Consecutive Year

The above accolades reflect that professional investors and investment analysts endorse China Unicom's continuous efforts in enhancing corporate governance and execution, and recognize China Unicom's leading performance in Asia in terms of corporate strategy formulation, financial disclosure, investor communication and ESG management, etc. China Unicom would like to sincerely thank its investors and the investment community for their kind support and the great vote of confidence.

Over the past year, China Unicom rode on the trend of socio-economic digital transformation, grasped new opportunities, embraced new changes and achieved new development. With the upgraded corporate strategy of "Strengthen and Solidify, Preserve and Innovate, Integrate and Open" and its new positioning as "the national team in the operation and service of digital information infrastructure, the key force in the establishment of Cyber Superpower, Digital China and Smart Society, and the frontline troop in the integration and innovation of digital technologies", the Company focuses on five main responsibilities and main businesses, namely "Big Connectivity, Big Computing, Big Data, Big Application and Big Security" to steer on the main course of digital economy at full strength, driving a new level of high-quality development. The Company always highly values investor relations. It maintains constant dialogue with the capital market and strives to provide professional, accurate and timely information to analysts and investors.

Institutional Investor's "2022 All-Asia Executive Team" ranking reflected the opinions from over 5,500 global investment professionals. Institutional Investor's confidential and unprompted voting gathers data from investors and analysts to determine rankings in Most Honored Companies among the Asian companies they cover, and to evaluate these businesses on selected investor relations and corporate governance attributes. In 2022, 1,612 companies across 18 sectors were nominated in the ranking.