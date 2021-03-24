China Zenix Auto International Schedules 2020 Fourth Quarter Press Release and Conference Call for March 31, 2021

- Teleconference to be held at 8:00 A.M. EDT/8:00 P.M. Beijing Time -

ZHANGZHOU, China, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTC: ZXAIY) ("Zenix Auto" or "the Company"), one of the largest commercial vehicle wheel manufacturers in China in both the aftermarket and OEM market by sales volume, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 ended December 31, 2020, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 before the market opens.

To participate, please call the following numbers 5 minutes before the call start time and ask to be connected to the "China Zenix Auto" conference call:

Phone Number: +1-877-407-0782 (North America)

Phone Number: +1-201-689-8567 (International)

Phone Number: +86-400-120-2840 (Mainland China)



A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until April 30, 2021. The dial-in details for the replay are: U.S. Toll Free Number +1-877-481-4010, International dial-in number +1-919-882-2331 using Conference ID "40470" to access the replay.

About China Zenix Auto International Limited

China Zenix Auto International Limited is one of the largest commercial vehicle wheel manufacturers in China in both the aftermarket and OEM market by sales volume. The Company offers approximately 948 series of aluminum wheels, tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels in the aftermarket and OEM markets in China and internationally. The Company's customers include large PRC commercial vehicle manufacturers, and it also exports products to over 68 distributors in more than 27 countries worldwide. With six large, strategically located manufacturing facilities in multiple regions across China, the Company has a designed annual production capacity of approximately 15.5 million units of steel and aluminum wheels as of December 31, 2020. For more information, please visit: www.zenixauto.com/en.

Safe Harbor

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. The Company may make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these risks is included in our filings with the SEC. The consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the automobile industry in general, and the financial position and operating results of our company in particular, have been material in the twelve months of 2020, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in any attachments are as of the date of the press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

212-521-4050

kevin@awakenlab.com

