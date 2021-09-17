China.org.cn: Election Committee subsector elections to open new chapter in HK democracy

BEIJING, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on Hong Kong Election Committee subsector elections:

The results of the Legislative Assembly election of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) have been released, while the 2021 Hong Kong SAR Election Committee subsector elections will take place soon. This marks an important moment in the development of the "one country, two systems" principle in Hong Kong and Macao. "Administration by patriots" and integrated development have become key words for "one country, two systems."

Integrated development is based on a sound electoral system and democratic order. In accordance with the Basic Law of the Macao SAR and the election law of the Legislative Assembly, the electoral affairs commission for the Legislative Assembly election examines the qualifications of all candidates to ensure that only patriots are allowed into the SAR's governance structure.

Supported by the national security law in Hong Kong and the amended election laws, the improved electoral system prevents extreme forces from running for election and subverting democracy in terms of institutional rationality and legal norms. The system protects the institutional security of "one country, two systems" and ensures a loyal and efficient governance system for Hong Kong, thus consolidating the social and political foundation as well as democratic culture for "patriots administering Hong Kong."

Overall, the upcoming Election Committee subsector elections reflect greater democratic representation, diverse competitiveness and institutional progress from multiple perspectives.

First, the composition of the Election Committee reflects the balanced participation in democracy. In addition to including the grassroots associations subsector and youth representatives, the Election Committee has adjusted the ratio of representatives between the industrial and commercial subsector and other subsectors. It has also created the fifth sector, in a bid to interact closely with the national governance system and better represent the overall interests of the "one country, two systems" framework.

Second, the Election Committee has flexible and diverse voting methods which combine corporate and individual voters. Voting systems have also been formulated in a flexible manner based on different sectors' working mechanisms as well as the representativeness of corporate bodies and individuals.

Third, the constitutional function of the Election Committee has been increased and enriched in a reasonable manner. This means that in addition to continuing nominating and electing the chief executive, the Election Committee will also participate in the nomination of all candidates for the Legislative Council (LegCo) and elect a relatively large proportion of LegCo members (40 in total). This fully utilizes and unleashes the greatest democratic representation that the Election Committee has for all strata of Hong Kong society.

Fourth, the introduction of sophisticated legal rules ensures the security and fairness of elections. The amended electoral laws include electronic poll registers and penalties for such behavior as manipulation and sabotage of elections. This ensures safe, fair and orderly elections and prevents election fraud and violence.

In short, under the fundamental principles of "one country, two systems" and "patriots administering Hong Kong," the 2021 Election Committee subsector elections based on the new electoral system can guarantee a new governance system and order where members are both patriotic and capable. This is crucial for the reconstruction of Hong Kong's democratic environment and reshaping of the favorable interaction between "one country" and "two systems." Hong Kong will undoubtedly write a new chapter in its democratic development with a better implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle.

