China's first Consumer Products Expo opens, with Switzerland as the guest of honor

HAIKOU, China, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The opening ceremony of the first China International Consumer Products Expo (hereinafter referred to as the Expo) was held on the evening of May 6 in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, reported by Hainan International Media Center (HIMC).

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and the Hainan Provincial Government, the Expo is scheduled for May 7 to 10 at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center in Haikou, which is expected to become the largest consumer products exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region.



An aerial photo taken on April 30, 2021, shows the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center in Haikou, South China's Hainan province. [Photo/New Hainan App]

The Expo covers a total area of 80,000 square meters, including 60,000 square meters of international exhibition space featuring premium products including cosmetics, automobiles, yachts, and garments. Until now, the Expo has registered 2,628 consumer brands, including 1,365 international brands from 69 countries and regions.

Switzerland, as the guest of honor for the expo, has planned to launch 81 activities of consumer product debuts releasing new products.

During the Expo, various new product releases and brand promotions will be held, in addition to the opening ceremony and the global conference on consumption innovation, tax exemption and tourism retail, according to the organizers.

The Expo will be built into an important platform for the display and trading of global premium consumer goods, offering opportunities both for global brands to enter the Chinese market and for China's consumer products to be traded worldwide.