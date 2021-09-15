China's Guiyang invests 12.1 bln yuan in big data industry in Jan.-July

GUIYANG, China, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment in big data centers and associated industries reached 12.1 billion yuan (about 1.9 billion U.S. dollars) in the first seven months of this year in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, the municipal government said in a press conference Monday.

From January to July, the city established eight big data centers. The added value of the electronic information manufacturing industry has registered a 62 percent increase year on year, with 17 newly-signed projects during the period.

Wu Hongchun, head of the city bureau of big data development and management, said the city is committed to developing three big data industry clusters of more than 100 billion yuan each including data centers, electronic information manufacturing, and software and information technology services.

As China's first national big data comprehensive pilot zone, Guizhou has attracted heavyweight enterprises and world-famous research institutes seeking to establish big data centers and regional headquarters.