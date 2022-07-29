China's Jining speeds up development of clusters in energy conservation, environmental protection, new energy industries

JINING, China, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE:

Jining city in east China's Shandong province has achieved important results in facilitating the growth of clusters in energy conservation, environmental protection, and new energy industries, according to a press conference held on July 19 by the Information Office of Jining Municipal People's Government.

Since August 2021, the special working group on the development of energy conservation and environmental protection industries under the manufacturing capacity building headquarters of Jining city has made great efforts to help relevant enterprises scale new heights, push forward with projects, make sci-tech innovations, and play an active role in the coordinated development of industrial chains, an official said at the press conference.

The working group has identified a total of 197 companies as members of the clusters in energy conservation and environmental protection industries. Among these companies, 114 are enterprises with annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about $2.97 million). In 2021, the combined revenues of these companies reached 20.58 billion yuan.

The working group has supported 40 leading enterprises, backbone enterprises and firms with great potential for growth in pursuing fast development, with efforts focused on the two core industrial chains of water pollution prevention and control and green and energy-efficient building materials.

Since the beginning of this year, one of the 40 enterprises has been granted the status of provincial-level technological innovation demonstration enterprise, and 13 have been recognized as provincial-level small and medium-sized sci-tech firms.

The working group is ready to further consolidate the foundation for the development of these enterprises and implement a project named "1+1+4" in a bid to spare no effort to facilitate the fast growth and leapfrog development of energy conservation and environmental protection industries, Xie Yanzhen, head of the working group and deputy director of Jining Development and Reform Commission, said at the conference.

The "1+1+4" project will regard industrial research as the cornerstone of industrial development and construction of projects as the main focus of efforts to vigorously promote the growth of enterprises, the construction of major projects, the cultivation of high-quality enterprises, and the coordinated development of industrial chains, Xie noted.

Since the establishment of the manufacturing capacity building headquarters of Jining city, the special working group on the development of clusters of the new energy industry under the headquarters has provided targeted services for relevant enterprises, according to the press conference.

Last year, the combined revenues and profits of 46 leading enterprises, backbone enterprises and firms with great potential for growth in the new energy industry hit 6.84 billion yuan and 448 million yuan, respectively.

The special working group on the development of clusters of the new energy industry will focus its efforts on helping enterprises achieve faster growth, enhance the role of major enterprises in driving the development of the industry, and strengthen the centripetal force for the coordinated development of industries, according to Zhang Feng, deputy head of the special working group.

The working group will better leverage relevant policies to increase the size of the new energy industry, pay close attention to and ensure the supply of essential resources to major projects, enhance monitoring of the operations of enterprises of the industry and improve its capability to serve these enterprises, drive industrial innovation and promote the cultivation of high-quality enterprises, Zhang said at the conference.