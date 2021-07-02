China's Leading Health Insurance Platform QingSong Health Group and the World's Largest Insurance Company AXA Reached a Strategic Cooperation

BEIJING, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 25th, China's leading health insurance technology platform QingSong Health Group and AXA Insurance Group reached a strategic cooperation. The two parties will work together in in-depth exploration of insurance education, insurance innovation, health services and other aspects, and are committed to providing solid health protection for 490 million Chinese families.

Cao Ronggui, former vice minister of the Ministry of Health of the People's Republic of China and honorary president of the Chinese Hospital Association, said in his speech at the press conference that in traditional Chinese culture, family inheritance is particularly important. After experiencing the COVID-19 epidemic, Chinese people's attention to family health has increased, and the concept of health insurance has also expanded from individuals to family units. QingSong Health Group and AXA Insurance Group have joined forces to deeply explore the field of family health insurance and promote the high-quality development of more diversified commercial health insurance, which will have industry-leading value.

Yang Yin, founder, chairman and CEO of QingSong Health Group, said that QingSong Health Group has become a trusted health assurance technology platform for 30 million families after nearly 7 years of development. In the future, we will start with insurance, medical treatment, medicine, and public welfare, comprehensively strengthen the health risk management of Chinese families, and build a comprehensive and solid "protective cover" for each family.

Zhu Yaming, CEO of AXA Tianping, said that health insurance is the fastest-growing sector of AXA Insurance Group in China, and it is also the strategic focus of AXA Insurance Group in the world. The strategic cooperation with QingSong Health Group will continue to provide more international, high-quality, comprehensive, innovative and convenient insurance solutions for thousands of Chinese families, bringing confidence with protection, and pushing forward with confidence.

At the press conference that day, QingSong Health Group invited three groups of Chinese star families, Fu Disheng and his wife Ren Jing, Jiang Chao and his wife Madina,and Chun Wu as guardian ambassadors, calling on more people to pay attention to the field of family health and helping hundreds of millions of Chinese families to protect their health.

It is understood that the QingSong Health Group was established in September 2014, with the vision of giving every family the courage and strength to cope with diseases.It focuses on the field of public health assurance, and makes joint efforts from various aspects such as critical illness relief, internet insurance and health services to ensure the health of Chinese citizens. The "Critical Illness Relief" model pioneered by Qingsongchou(critical illness relief crowdfunding platform) helped many patients solve their medical funding problems in the first place. Qingsongbao, the internet health insurance sales platform launched in 2016, has reached cooperation with a number of insurance companies, launched a variety of customized insurance products for members, in the previous 2020 China Internet Insurance Intermediary Service Platform Top 10 released by the Hurun Research Institute according to the market strength and innovation capabilities of Internet platforms in the insurance intermediary field in the past two years, the top 10 internet insurance intermediary service platforms in China were selected, with WeSure, Ant Insurance and Qingsongbao ranked among the top three.

Qingsongjiankang, the medical and health service platform launched by QingSong Health Group in 2018, users can get registration, consultation, physical examination and other services of the top three hospitals across the country through the Qingsongjiankang platform.

At present, QingSong Health Group has 360 million users worldwide, and has established a health protection system including fundraising for critical illness relief, insurance, and health consultation services.

AXA Insurance ranks 34th in the Fortune Global 500, with business scope covering 57 countries and regions around the world, providing comprehensive, high-quality and trustworthy protection services to 108 million customers. It has abundant resources and successful experience in the fields of health insurance, property insurance, and commercial insurance. AXA ranks 48th in the authoritative brand value rankings and is one of the most valuable insurance companies.

The strategic cooperation between QingSong Health Group and AXA Insurance will not only assist AXA in the development of China's health insurance market, but will also help QingSong Health Group establish a more complete health assurance system and further promote QingSong Health Group's market share in China's health insurance market.