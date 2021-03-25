China's leading ICT industry event kicking off as scheduled

SHENZHEN, China, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Information and Communication Expo, concurrent sub-expo of CIOE (China International Optoelectronic Exposition), will be held at Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center on September 1-3, 2021.



China's leading ICT industry event will be held on September 1-3, 2021

A large number of well-known ICT enterprises will participate this annual grand event in 2021. This year, CIOE will continue to further complete the information and communication industry chain to provide a one-stop sourcing platform.

Gathering leading industry companies to present the entire ICT industry chain

The ICT expo covers optical communication chips and materials, optical communication devices and modules, fiber optic cable / fiber optic sensing system, optical test and measurement instruments, optical communication system equipment, production system equipment, broadcasting communication equipment, cloud data center, wireless communication, operations and services, etc. Famous exhibitors include ADI, AOI, ADAMANT, ANRITSU, Bandwidth 10, ColorChip, Credo, DENSELIGHT, E-Globaledge, HAMAMATSU, HERMETIC, IQE, Inphi Corporation, INSIGA, IRIDIAN, KEYSIGHT, MACOM, MRSI , OFS, PIC ECOSYSTEM, SANTEC, SENKO, SCHOTT AG, SUSS MICROOPTICS SA, SiFotonics, SEMICONDUCTORS, TECDIA, US CONEC, VIAVI, Wooriro , YOKOGAWA TEST & MEASUREMENT will present their latest products and solutions onsite.

70+ concurrent conferences and forums inspiring the industry

Hot ICT topics such as 5G optical transmission network, optical access network, data center, optoelectronics integration technology, etc. will be covered at the onsite conferences and forums. At the same time, an international forum will be held jointly with YOLE, an authoritative French consulting organization, to discuss topics around silicon photonics, so that industry players can understand the international advanced technology development trend without going aboard. In addition, a series of "Light + Application" forums will be held at the exhibition site, focusing on topics such as 5G+ARVR, 5G+AI, etc., to deepen the application and development of communication technology in various industries.

As a large-scale and influential ICT exhibition in Asia, Information and Communication Expo will continue to integrate the entire industry ecosystem, focus on new infrastructure, 5G and other hotspots, and to build an efficient communication platform for industry professionals. Get your free admission here to start your sourcing experience in Shenzhen.