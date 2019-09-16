China's Mengniu Dairy aims to buy Australia baby milk formula maker Bellamy

China Mengniu Dairy has offered A$1.5 billion (S$1.4 billion) to take over Australian infant milk formula maker Bellamy, reflecting the dairy products giant's goal to expand aggressively abroad.

The Inner Mongolia company said on Monday that it would buy Bellamy at A$13.25 a share, which represents a 59 per cent premium to the Australian company's closing price of A$8.32 on Friday.

The deal, accepted by Bellamy's board, is subject to a review by Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board, Mengniu said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

"Infant milk formula is one of the largest and fastest-growing segments among all dairy segments in China driven by increasing disposable income and growing child spending," Mengniu said in a statement. "Future growth is underpinned by continuous premiumisation and increasing penetration into lower-tier cities which have larger households and higher birth rates."

The proposed overseas acquisition by Mengniu comes after a period when outbound investment by mainland firms stalled. Beginning in 2017, Chinese regulators took a harsh stance about overseas buying, putting half a dozen highly leveraged asset buyers - including Anbang Group, CEFC, Dalian Wanda and HNA Group - under heightened scrutiny.

The ongoing US-China trade war also deterred mainland companies from making acquisitions abroad because of more scrutiny by the foreign investment authorities.