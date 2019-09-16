China's Mengniu Dairy aims to buy Australia baby milk formula maker Bellamy

PHOTO: Instagram/bellamysorganicsg
Daniel Ren
South China Morning Post

China Mengniu Dairy has offered A$1.5 billion (S$1.4 billion) to take over Australian infant milk formula maker Bellamy, reflecting the dairy products giant's goal to expand aggressively abroad.

The Inner Mongolia company said on Monday that it would buy Bellamy at A$13.25 a share, which represents a 59 per cent premium to the Australian company's closing price of A$8.32 on Friday.

The deal, accepted by Bellamy's board, is subject to a review by Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board, Mengniu said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

"Infant milk formula is one of the largest and fastest-growing segments among all dairy segments in China driven by increasing disposable income and growing child spending," Mengniu said in a statement. "Future growth is underpinned by continuous premiumisation and increasing penetration into lower-tier cities which have larger households and higher birth rates."

The proposed overseas acquisition by Mengniu comes after a period when outbound investment by mainland firms stalled. Beginning in 2017, Chinese regulators took a harsh stance about overseas buying, putting half a dozen highly leveraged asset buyers - including Anbang Group, CEFC, Dalian Wanda and HNA Group - under heightened scrutiny.

The ongoing US-China trade war also deterred mainland companies from making acquisitions abroad because of more scrutiny by the foreign investment authorities.

"Consumer spending will become a major growth driver for China's economy as the trade war is expected to have a negative impact," said Gao Shen, a Shanghai-based independent analyst specialising in manufacturing and consumer sectors. "Overseas acquisitions by mainland consumer products companies will continue to be active."

It also comes a decade after a tragic tainted infant formula scandal in China, which led many parents to prefer foreign brands.

China's economy expanded 6.2 per cent in the second quarter - its weakest growth since records began in 1992.

Beijing has been rolling out incentives, such as granting subsidies to bolster consumption, since the beginning of this year as a way of combating the economic slowdown.

In 2016, Beijing ended the decades-long one-child policy to encourage people to have a second child. Economists forecast that the second-child policy would lead to an additional 3 million newborn babies in China every year.

Andrew Cohen, Bellamy's chief executive, said Mengniu would be an ideal partner and offered a strong platform for distribution and success in China, according to the Financial Times.

Mengniu and its rival Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group each have about 20 per cent share in the Chinese dairy products market.

Mengniu recently partnered with US beverage giant Coca-Cola to sign a record US$3 billion (S$4.1 billion) sponsorship deal with the organisers of the Olympic Games.

In June, Mengniu said it would sell its 51 per cent stake in dairy products unit Shijiazhuang Junlebao Dairy for 4.01 billion yuan (S$779 million), a deal that helped it to gain 3.43 billion yuan before taxation.

In Hong Kong, Mengniu shares were trading down 2.9 per cent to HK$30 (S$5.27) in the early afternoon session.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
china Australia Business

TRENDING

Johor police arrest man for allegedly attempting to abduct toddler at City Square mall
Johor police arrest man for allegedly attempting to abduct toddler at City Square mall
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him
I tried to go plastic-free for 3 days - is it even possible to do it in Singapore?
I tried to go plastic-free for 3 days - is it even possible to do it in Singapore?
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Compared: Price plans by Starhub, M1, and Singtel for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
Compared: Price plans by Starhub, M1, and Singtel for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife&#039;s parents
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife's parents
Nasi lemak eatery Coconut Club&#039;s co-founder dies at 40
Nasi lemak eatery Coconut Club's co-founder dies at 40
How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
Married man jailed for upskirt videos, secretly filming women during sex
Married man jailed for upskirt videos, secretly filming women during sex
Here&#039;s an Instagram-ready $95 face mask to protect you from the haze and the fashion police
Here's an Instagram-ready $95 face mask to protect you from the haze and the fashion police
Scores of tigers rescued from infamous Thai temple have died
Scores of tigers rescued from infamous Thai temple have died
Taiwanese actress finds out hubby&#039;s mistress is her mother
Taiwanese actress finds out hubby's mistress is her mother

LIFESTYLE

Ghosting is horrible. Here&#039;s how to let people down gently
Ghosting is horrible. Here's how to let people down gently
A guide to Klang, Malaysia: See this charming royal town with a day trip from KL
A guide to Klang, Malaysia: See this charming royal town with a day trip from KL
I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it&#039;s proof you don&#039;t need to splurge on gown rentals
I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it's proof you don't need to splurge on gown rentals
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off

Home Works

This single-storey house in Malaysia with private rooftop deck pays homage to owner&#039;s grandmother
This single-storey house in Malaysia with private rooftop deck pays homage to owner's grandmother
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
This pink Punggol home takes design cues from postmodernism
This pink Punggol home takes design cues from postmodernism
It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
NSF saves man&#039;s life after he suddenly collapses on bus
NSF saves man's life after he suddenly collapses on bus

SERVICES