China's Shaoxing Emerges as a Global Hub for Baseball and Softball

Shaoxing, a city in East China's Zhejiang province, is becoming a hotspot for baseball and softball as a co-host city of the Asian Games.

Shaoxing, a city renowned for its opera, calligraphy, and yellow rice wine in East China's Zhejiang province, is becoming a hotspot for baseball and softball, thanks to the Asian Games.

Birth of a sporting legacy

As a co-host city of the Asian Games, Shaoxing hosted five sports, including baseball and softball. These two sports have found a new home in Shaoxing, thanks to the construction of a state-of-the-art venue: the Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Center.

The center's groundbreaking ceremony was held on July 13, 2020. Just two short years later, the stadium was unveiled to the world, declaring Shaoxing's ambition to become the "City of Chinese Baseball and Softball."

With the backing of the China Baseball Association, China Softball Association, and Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau, Shaoxing has embarked on a journey to put itself on the global sporting map.

From Asian Games to global stage

Shaoxing's journey reached a significant milestone on October 11, 2023, as it hosted the 2023 Chinese Softball League at the Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Center. The event marked the first national sports competition to grace the venue since the conclusion of the Asian Games.

In March this year, the World Baseball Softball Confederation revealed that Shaoxing had secured the rights to host the 2024 U23 Baseball World Cup.

These accomplishments have not only bolstered the city's reputation but have also cemented its status as an international sporting destination.

Fostering grassroots passion

Beyond grand events, Shaoxing is also sowing the seeds of passion for baseball and softball at the grassroots level.

Since April 2022, 32 schools in the city, including high schools, middle schools, and primary schools, have embraced baseball and softball programs in an attempt to get the younger generation interested in the two sports.

This year, the plan is to expand to 52 schools, with a goal of reaching 100 schools in the next two years. The Shaoxing University is also set to welcome aspiring baseball and softball athletes and introduce specialized programs dedicated to the two sports.

