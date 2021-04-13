China's Yichang Invites Global Tourists

YICHANG, China, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 12, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a special global promotion for Hubei Province, central China. Yichang, a world famous hydropower city and home to a number of ancient Chinese celebrities, made a stunning appearance in front of the world, according to the Publicity Department of Yichang Municipality.



Yichang City

Yichang is located in the southwest of Hubei, at the boundary between the upper and middle reaches of the Yangtze River. It is known as the "Three Gorges Gateway" and the "Throat of Sichuan and Hubei", with a resident population of 4,137,900. It is the hometown of Qu Yuan, a famous patriotic poet in the Warring States Period of China, and Wang Zhaojun, a princess who was married to Tibet.

In the video of the Foreign Ministry's special promotion of Hubei to the world, there are Yichang's spectacular Three Gorges Dam, the soft and beautiful Qingjiang Gallery, and the traditional handmade brocade technique of the Tujia ethnic minority. There are still the stilted houses, the covered boat along Xia River, and the sounds of oars, and the work song of boat trackers, which make up the special features of the Three Gorges family of the local Bachu culture. There are also the ancient battlefield of Xiaoting in the Three Kingdoms Period and the Dangyang Pass Mausoleum, which has a history of more than 1,800 years, built in memory of Guan Yu, general of Shu in the Three Kingdoms Period.

In Yichang, visitors can enjoy the Changyang Nanqu singing with a history of 200 years. When singing, there is no makeup, no performance, and the singers play the three-string accompaniment by themselves. Almost all the performances of the Nanqu are handed down orally, and sometimes there are handwritten lyrics and ancient music copies scattered in some corners of the society. Yuan'an Hua-Drum Opera is another unique local folk dance. It is usually a pair or several pairs of men and women, with one hand waving a handkerchief and the other playing a Chinese fan, while singing and dancing. In addition to traditional singing and dancing, Yichang is also a famous city of modern pianos. One seventh of the pianos in the world are "made in Yichang" every year.

The Chinese custom of making zongzi to commemorate Qu Yuan on the Dragon Boat Festival every year originated from Yichang. Located at the boundary between the upper and middle reaches of the Yangtze River, this area is rich in natural fish resources, and the Yangtze River fat fish is a famous local dish. Major cuisines blend with each other here, and Yichang people are eclectic, forming Yichang Bachu cuisine with delicate flavor and spicy flavor. It is rich in citrus, tea and kiwifruit. Visitors can experience the pleasure of picking oranges, kiwifruit and tea. Yichang is also home to the Tujia ethnic minority. Tourists can enjoy the Tujia hand waving dance, an ancient dance popular with the Tujia ethnic group. Visit during the Chinese New Year and enjoy the special Tujia delicacy cooked in a steamer with corn flour mixed with fresh pork, aged pumpkin, radish and potatoes.

With a total length of 896 kilometers and running through 12 counties and cities, the 12 ecological landscape corridors are reconstructing the urban fabric of Yichang. Eight RV camps distributed in key areas are welcoming self-driving tourists from all over the country. The construction of a number of key projects, such as Wufeng International Ski Resort, Dianjun Baiyunshan Town and Xialaoxi 809 Industrial Site, is injecting new vitality into Yichang's all-for-one tourism.

Yichang welcomes friends from all over the world to taste the delicious food and feel the local customs.

